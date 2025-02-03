Police determine Sutton Park bomb threat to be a “confetti popper”

Following investigation into a potential bomb threat, a package near Eastern Washington University was determined by police to be a “confetti popper.”

Early Monday, EWU community members were notified via email of a potential bomb threat at Sutton Park. EWU Police Department’s Chief Jewell Day said a community member reported a suspicious package at the south side of the park.

Roads were blocked from Union Street & west Seventh Avenue to Washington Street from around 8:45 a.m. until noon, according to emails sent through the EWU alerts system. Day confirmed that Spokane County Sheriff’s Office’s explosives team was on scene.

Police determined that the package was a “large commercial confetti popper, which had its label removed,” according to a Facebook post by the Cheney Police Department.