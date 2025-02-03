The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Police determine Sutton Park bomb threat to be a “confetti popper”

By Cannon Barnett, Editor in Chief
February 3, 2025
Jillian Strother

Following investigation into a potential bomb threat, a package near Eastern Washington University was determined by police to be a “confetti popper.”

Early Monday, EWU community members were notified via email of a potential bomb threat at Sutton Park. EWU Police Department’s Chief Jewell Day said a community member reported a suspicious package at the south side of the park.

Roads were blocked from Union Street & west Seventh Avenue to Washington Street from around 8:45 a.m. until noon, according to emails sent through the EWU alerts system. Day confirmed that Spokane County Sheriff’s Office’s explosives team was on scene.

Police determined that the package was a “large commercial confetti popper, which had its label removed,” according to a Facebook post by the Cheney Police Department.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Carousel
A painting by Jacob Johns, the Gender and Women's Sexuality Studies' Activist in Residence for 2025, on display in the Secrist Gallery on the first floor of the JFK Library.
Revived Activist in Residence program brings climate activist to campus with its return
EWU mascot Swoop dances with the Eagle cheerleaders during a timeout in Eastern Washington’s game against Northern Arizona on Jan. 23.
Tale of two halves for EWU in loss to Northern Arizona
EWU graduate student guard Peyton Howard directs the offense while being guarded by Sacramento State sophomore guard Lina Falk on Jan. 12.
Eagles squash Hornets with high scoring second half
Eastern Washington University Police headquarters, the Red Barn, is located at 609 W 7th St, Cheney, WA 99004.
Police Beat: Dec. 31 - Jan. 5
Guard Nic McClain posts up North Dakota guard Reggie Thomas on Dec. 4.
Eagles net multiple career highs over winter break
On Dec. 4, sophomore forward Vice Zanki made a 3-pointer against North Dakota to give the Eagles an 85-79 lead with 23 seconds left in the game.
Eagles and Big Sky fall to Summit League for second consecutive year
More in News
Eastern Washington University’s Board of Trustees met on Oct. 25 to address key issues shaping the university’s future.
Key updates from EWU’s Board of Trustees Oct. 25 meeting
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Campus photo taken by photographer Emily Powers
Eastern Washington University establishes new identity and brand as a polytechnic
May 14, 2024 - Students gather to protest campus visitor’s preachings in front of the PUB
Self-proclaimed “traveling campus evangelist” draws protest in front of Pence Union Building
On May 8, Eastern Washington University students and alumni gathered on campus holding Palestinian flags and signs, calling for the university to disinvest from its partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base.
EWU students rally as college protests across the country boom in response to the Israel-Hamas war
More in Police Beat (New)
Police Beat Nov. 2 - Nov. 21
Police Beat Nov. 2 - Nov. 21
The EWU Police headquarters resides in the Red Barn building.
Police Beat: Oct. 10 - Oct. 18
Cheney Police Station, Red Barn
Police Beat: May 7 - May 21
Cheney Police Department vehicles lined up outside the station.
Police Beat: April 5 - April 22
Police Beat: March 22 - April 4
Police Beat: March 22 - April 4
The EWU Police department headquarters.
Police Beat: Feb. 23 – March 7
About the Contributors
Cannon Barnett, Editor in Chief
Jillian Strother, Photojournalist