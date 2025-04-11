The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Eastern Washington University under investigation for reports of antisemitism

By Carly King, Reporter
April 10, 2025
Jillian Strother

Eastern Washington University is one of 60 U.S. universities under investigation by the federal government following a report of antisemitism on campus.

On March 10, Eastern received a letter from the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights directed to President McMahan. The letter, obtained through a public records request, said that following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, U.S. educational institutions have “endured an eruption of antisemitic activity.”

“I write to remind you of your legal obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), and to emphasize that, under President Trump and Secretary McMahon, OCR will no longer tolerate these unlawful practices.”

On Feb. 22, 2024 an individual made a report to the U.S. Education Department about a campus antisemitism incident, saying panels being held at Eastern were “getting out of hand” and “being taken over by radicals.”

Pam Scott, EWU Director of Communications & Media Relations, said in an email that the two panels that triggered the report were titled “The Bloodletting in Gaza: A Discussion on the Perspectives of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict and the Role the US has Assumed,” and “The Massacre in Gaza: Security or Genocide?”

On March 12, 2024 President McMahan received an email notifying her the school would be under investigation.

The email said the investigation was about, “whether the University failed to respond to alleged harassment of students based on national origin in a manner consistent with the requirements of Title VI.”

Eastern responded swiftly to the 2024 investigation and has provided the civil rights office with everything they asked for, Scott said via email on March 17, 2025.

“The case is still pending with OCR,” Scott wrote. “We take all reports of discrimination and harassment seriously. The university remains committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all students, regardless of shared ancestry or national origin.”

Scott said that the university is legally required to uphold free expression, including discussions from varying points of view.

“I want to reiterate that Eastern Washington University unequivocally condemns antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination.”

EWU student Stephen Croskrey contributed to this report.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Carousel
Weber State junior Connor Kruger and Eastern Washington junior Tyler Dalos shake hands after finishing their singles match. Kruger won in two sets.
Men's tennis drops penultimate home match
Eastern Washington University under investigation for reports of antisemitism
Trump immigration orders strike uncertainty across EWU campus
Students in the Dental Hygiene program have the opportunity to work on patients in-clinic.
EWU’s Dental Hygiene program provides invaluable experience for students, community
Large-scale audit of Eastern leads to program cuts
Large-scale audit of Eastern leads to program cuts
A sign on the second floor of the JFK Library provides a resource to report symptoms related to air quality issues.
Air quality concerns persist at JFK Library as university plans structural repairs
Protesters stand with signs in the Arevalo Campus Mall on March 7.
Executive orders limiting research funding sparks protest among Eastern students, community members
More in News
Formerly known as KEWU-FM, a 24 hour jazz station, this FM booth is located in EWU's Film Building.
KEWU radio station sold after nearly 75 years on air
An Eastern Washington University sign and pillar marked with the founding year is located on the south side of campus.
EWU’s International Affairs Club reacts to Trump’s return to office
Police determine Sutton Park bomb threat to be a "confetti popper"
Police determine Sutton Park bomb threat to be a "confetti popper"
Eastern Washington University’s Board of Trustees met on Oct. 25 to address key issues shaping the university’s future.
Key updates from EWU’s Board of Trustees Oct. 25 meeting
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
About the Contributors
Carly King, Reporter
Jillian Strother, Photojournalist