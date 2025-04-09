Men’s tennis drops penultimate home match

Eastern Washington men’s tennis took on the 8-10 Weber State Wildcats Saturday in their second-to-last home match of the season. The Eagles dropped the match 6-1.

Weber State took an early lead by winning the doubles point. Junior William Zulch and senior Tristan Sarap won the first doubles match 6-1 against EWU senior Brady Thomas and graduate student Caden Kammerer.

Eastern Washington evened the doubles matches at one win apiece after junior Arshjot Bhatti and senior Drew Dillon beat WSU graduate students Jordan Coutinho and Liam Day 6-3. However, the Wildcats’ sophomore Ken Minh and junior Connor Kruger defeated juniors Tyler Dalos and Tyler Waddock 6-4 to claim the overall doubles point.

The first singles game to finish was won by Weber State. The Wildcats’ sophomore Theo Mottier won the first set against Thomas 6-2, who then retired. Coutinho made the score 3-0 for Weber State after beating Kammerer in two sets. After Kruger won against Dalos in two sets, Weber State had won the first 4 points.

EWU got on the board in the highest-ranked singles match. Waddock won both sets against Sarap 6-4, making the score 4-1. Waddock’s 7-9 record in singles matches this season is tied with Kammerer for the best on the Eagles. Minh and Dillon played against each other in the next match, which Minh won in two sets.

In the only match that went the full three sets, Zulch and Bhatti went back and forth in a close match. Zulch won the first set 6-3, but Bhatti battled back and won 6-3 in the second set. In the deciding set, Zulch prevailed 10-6. Bhatti’s 5 singles wins are the second most on the team.

Full Results

Doubles:

Ken Minh/Connor Kruger (WSU) def. Tyler Waddock/Tyler Dalos (MEWU) 6-4

Drew Dillon/Arshjot Bhatti (MEWU) def. Jordan Coutinho/Liam Day (WSU) 6-3

William Zulch/Tristan Sarap (WSU) def. Caden Kammerer/Brady Thomas (MEWU) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

Singles:

Tyler Waddock (MEWU) def. Tristan Sarap (WSU) 6-4, 6-4

Connor Kruger (WSU) def. Tyler Dalos (MEWU) 6-1, 6-4

Ken Minh (WSU) def. Drew Dillon (MEWU) 7-6 (3-0), 6-3

Jordan Coutinho (WSU) def. Caden Kammerer (MEWU) 6-2, 6-3

William Zulch (WSU) def. Arshjot Bhatti (MEWU) 6-3, 3-6, 10-6

Theo Mottier (WSU) def. Brady Thomas (MEWU) 6-2, retired

Order of Finish: 6, 4, 2, 1, 3, 5

The Eagles are now 4-15 this season and 1-4 in conference play. This week, they travel to Montana to play Montana State in Bozeman on April 10 and Montana in Missoula on April 12.