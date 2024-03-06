The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

EWU Women’s Tennis Battles in Two Closely Contested Matches

By Nic Cunningham, ReporterMarch 6, 2024
Eastern+Washington+Women%E2%80%99s+Tennis+coach+Dustin+Hinson+speaks+to+the+team+ahead+of+their+match+against+Montana+State+University+on+Saturday%2C+Feb.+23.
Katherine Kneafsey
Eastern Washington Women’s Tennis coach Dustin Hinson speaks to the team ahead of their match against Montana State University on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Last weekend, the Eastern Washington women’s tennis team split their matches 1-1. On Feb. 24, EWU beat Montana State 4-3 before losing 3-4 to Gonzaga on Feb. 25.

Against the Bobcats, Eastern Washington started down 1-0 after losing the doubles point. EWU’s team of senior Jennifer Kida and junior Kenzington Mann won their match 6-1, but Montana State won the other two.

However, the Eagles showed an advantage in the singles matches. Kida continued to win, as she defeated Montana State’s freshman Paula Dougherty. After sophomore Leandra Nizetic also won, Eastern Washington held the lead at 2-1.

The Bobcats were able to even the score after junior Marta Garcia-Reboredo won her match against EWU senior Scout Matthews. Still, the Eagles were able to quickly answer with a victory from junior Isabella Foshee. They took a 3-2 score into the final two matches. 

Montana State’s junior Andrea Cuquerella was able to even the score 3-3 as she defeated Mann, who was named to the All-Big Sky Singles Second Team in 2022. The winning team would be decided by the final singles match.

Sophomore Kelly Arends, who was named Big Sky Player of the Week on Feb. 21st after going 2-0 in her singles matches, clinched the victory for Eastern Washington by beating MSU senior Jazmin Lerman in two sets. 

 

Full Results

Doubles:

  1. Marta Garcia-Reboredo/Hudson Hawkins (MSU) def. Scout Matthews/Isabella Foshee (EWU) 6-4
  2. Paula Dougherty/Meg McCarty (MSU) def. Leandra Nizetic/Kelly Arends (EWU) 6-4
  3. Jennifer Kida/Kenzington Mann (EWU) def. Jasmin Lermin/Angel Beam 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

 

Singles:

  1. Marta Garcia-Reboredo (MSU) def. Scout Matthews (EWU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
  2. Jennifer Kida (EWU) def. Paula Dougherty (MSU) 6-2, 6-3)
  3. Leandra Nizetic (EWU) def. Meg McCarty (MSU) 7-5, 6-4
  4. Isabella Foshee (EWU) def. Angel Bean (MSU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
  5. Kelly Arends (EWU) def. Jasmin Lerman (MSU) 6-2, 6-4
  6. Andrea Cuquerella (MSU) def. Kenzington Mann (6-3, 6-0)

Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1, 4, 6, 5

Junior Isabella Foshee went 2-0 in her singles matches and 1-1 in her doubles matches against Montana State and Gonzaga. (Katherine Kneafsey)

 

The Eagles traveled to Gonzaga to take on the Bulldogs the next day. This time, Eastern Washington won the doubles point, as the duos of Matthews/Foshee and Kida/Mann each won their matches. 

The Bulldogs took the first three singles points, all in two sets, as freshman Brooke Bittner beat Mann, freshman Emily Robinson beat Matthews, and junior Caroline Wernli beat Arends, giving Gonzaga a 3-1 lead over halfway through the competition.

EWU was able to battle back and even up the score, as Kida beat Gonzaga senior Kianna Oda and Foshee beat senior Tiegan Aitken, who entered this season with the second-most court five singles wins in Gonzaga history.

For the second straight day, the winner of the last singles match would determine the team winner. Unlike Saturday, Eastern Washington was unable to win the overall match. Nizetic battled over three sets, each decided by just two games, but freshman Ella Nielsen prevailed to give the Bulldogs the 4-3 victory.

 

Full Results

Doubles:

  1. Scout Matthews/Isabella Foshee (EWU) def. Kianna Oda, Tiegan Atkin (GON) 6-3
  2. Emily Robertson/Ella Nielsen (GON) def. Leandra Nizetic/Kelly Arends 6-0
  3. Jennifer Kida/Kenzington Mann (EWU) def. Brooke Bittner/Caroline Werni 7-5


Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3

 

Singles:

  1. Emily Robertson (GON) def. Scout Matthews (EWU) 6-2, 6-4
  2. Jennifer Kida (EWU) def. Kianna Oda (GON) 6-2, 6-4
  3. Ella Nielsen (GON) def. Leandra Nizetic (EWU) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5
  4. Isabella Foshee (GON) def. Tiegan Aitken 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
  5. Caroline Werni (GON) def. Kelly Arends (EWU) 6-1, 6-2
  6. Brooke Bittner (GON) def. Kenzington Mann (EWU) 6-2, 6-1

Order of Finish: 6, 1, 5, 2, 4, 3

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Carousel
The EWU Police department headquarters.
Police Beat: Feb. 23 – March 7
Junior guard Jaleesa Lawrence drives to the rim on Feb. 24 against Northern Colorado. Lawrence scored 15 points to help lead the Eagles past Weber State in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on March 10
Mixed bag for EWU basketball in conference tournament
EWU undergraduate literary magazine holds release party
EWU undergraduate literary magazine holds release party
Redshirt freshman forward LeJuan Watts had a career-high 21 points, with many coming at the perfect time for the Eagles.
A career-high performance powers Eagles to overtime victory
EWU Women’s Basketball players Aaliyah Alexander (25) and Jamie Loera (15) playing against University of Idaho in Reece Court.
Eastern Washington University’s women’s basketball shatters records, engages community off court
EWU knocked off at home by Weber State 90-84
EWU knocked off at home by Weber State 90-84
More in Sports
Get out the brooms: EWU basketball sweeps week
Get out the brooms: EWU basketball sweeps week
#25 Aaliyah Alexander
Eagles survive up-and-down week
EWU men and women both first place to start conference play
EWU men and women both first place to start conference play
23 Players Join EWU Football Class of 2024
23 Players Join EWU Football Class of 2024
Eagles take down Boise State at home
Eagles take down Boise State at home
Four Eagles score double-digit points in home opener
Four Eagles score double-digit points in home opener
More in Tennis
Highs and lows from an eventful year of EWU athletics
Highs and lows from an eventful year of EWU athletics
Sophomore Zoey Nelson swings at the Big Sky Conference championships on April 25. EWU lost to Southern Utah in the first round of the tournament 4-3.
EWU women's tennis falls in first round of conference tournament
Sophomore Zoey Nelson swings at practice on April 20. Nelson finished conference play with a 5-1 record in No. 3 singles and a 7-2 record in No. 2 doubles with partner freshman Louise Waite.
EWU women's tennis enters Big Sky championships with all-time best conference record
About the Contributors
Nic Cunningham, Reporter
Katherine Kneafsey, Photographer

Comments (0)

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
All The Easterner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *