Eastern Washington falls to ranked Montana in a close offensive shootout

By C.J. Luce, Reporter
October 14, 2024
Taylor Newquist
Woodward Field was originally constructed in 1967 for $1.5 million and was renamed Roos Field in 2010 after former Eagle lineman Michael Roos. Roos funded half of the 2010 project to bring in the iconic red turf that makes EWU’s football venue different than every other in the nation.

Week five of the 2024 football season featured a ranked Montana team facing a determined Eastern Washington team to open up both team’s conference play. In the end, the Eagles fell to Montana 52-49.

Eastern Washington is now 1-4 and Montana moves to 4-1.

The first quarter started off slow, with Montana starting the game off with a 29 yard field goal by Ty Morrison. Eastern would go on to score their only touchdown of the quarter shortly after.

The quarter would end with Montana in the lead 10-7.

Montana went on to score 21 points in the second quarter compared to Eastern’s seven.

The 3rd quarter featured the least amount of scoring, however, Montana would go on to have a two-play 75 yard touchdown drive furthering their lead 38-21.

The fourth quarter is when Eastern’s offense came alive. Eastern scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, closing the deficit and giving Eastern a chance to upset a ranked conference opponent.

In the end, Eastern’s efforts were in vain, falling to Montana 52-49. Eastern Washington is now 1-4 (0-1) and Montana moves to 4-1 (1-0).

Montana controlled the game, offensively gaining a total of 701 all purpose yards compared to Eastern’s 551. Montana also averaged more yards per play, 8.5 passing and 9.4 rushing compared to EWU’s 6.9 passing and 6.4 rushing.

Notable performances for this game offensively for the Grizzlies was quarterback Logan Fife who would throw for 364 yards and five touchdowns, ending the game with a QB rating of 183.5 — his season high. Efton Chism, wide receiver for Eastern Washington, would haul in 8 receptions for 107 yards and 3 touchdowns —  his second three touchdown game so far this season.

With conference play just beginning, the top spot is still up for grabs. Three teams remain undefeated in conference play thus far: UC Davis, Montana State, and Weber State. Eastern falls to 1-4.

