Eagle Athletics Migrate for Action Packed Week

Eastern Washington University’s athletic teams went road-tripping last week, competing in five events in four states. The women’s volleyball team played one match each in Utah and Idaho, while women’s golf traveled to Montana for a tournament. Both the women’s soccer team and the women’s tennis team had competitions in California.

Women’s Soccer at Sacramento State – Sunday, Oct. 5

After a 1-1 tie against Montana in their previous game, the Eagles flew to Sacramento in search of their second Big Sky conference victory. However, Sacramento State earned their second conference win instead with a 5-0 win.

While both teams took a similar number of shots (12 for SAC and 11 for EWU), the Hornets were far more accurate. 11 of their shots were on goal compared to 3 for EWU.

Five different players each scored one goal for Sacramento State, including junior forward Lexi Schroeder. She now has 3 goals this season, which is the most on her team. Schroder is also Sacramento State’s leader in total points.

Although the Hornets scored five goals, EWU senior goalkeeper Kamryn Willoughby prevented the contest from being even more lopsided. The 2024 All-Big Sky Second Team selection saved six shots from going into the net.

The Eagles are now 5-5-4 this season with a 1-2-1 conference record. This week, they will play Idaho in Moscow on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1:00 p.m. The Vandals are 1-1-2 in conference games.

Women’s Golf at Sun Mountain Intercollegiate – Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 6-7

In their final competition of the fall season, the women’s golf team took part in the Sun Mountain Intercollegiate, a tournament between six Big Sky teams.

As a team, the Eagles finished in fifth place with a score of +44, just 4 points behind Idaho. Weber State won the tournament by shooting a combined +16. The Wildcats shot the lowest score in each of the tournament’s three rounds.

Sophomore Berkley Ledesma was EWU’s best golfer during the tournament. Out of 41 total golfers, she tied for ninth place by shooting +5.

The Eagles now get a break until the spring season starts on Feb. 4, when the team will be competing at the Soboba Spring Classic in California.

Women’s Volleyball at Weber State and at Idaho State– Thursday and Saturday, Oct. 9 and Oct. 11

Volleyball was the only EWU sport to participate in multiple contests during the week. The first matchup was against Weber State in Utah. The Eagles won the second set, but were unable to win the match, losing 3-1.

Eastern Washington tied the Wildcats with 8 blocks each, but Weber State was more effective offensively. Led by senior outside hitter Kaylie Ray’s 14 kills, Weber State had 18 more kills than the Eagles, as well as 16 more assists.

EWU’s sophomore outside hitter Quincy Moran, who was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year last season, had the most kills on the team with 13. She finished just shy of her career high 15 kills against Montana State On Sept. 24 earlier this season.

The Eagles had a second chance to earn a win two days later against Idaho State. The first set was close, with the Eagles losing 19-25. However, the second set was 11-25, and the third 9-25.

ISU’s freshman setter Nora Waddups was effective in setting her teammates up for kill opportunities. She finished with 35 assists, which was 21 more than any other player in the match. Waddups ranks sixth in the Big Sky this season with an average of 6.92 assists per set.

Moran again led the Eagles in kills, this time with 9. In second was junior outside hitter Kalista Lukovich with 5 kills. The 2024 All-Big Sky selection is currently averaging 3.24 kills per set, which leads Eastern Washington and is seventh in the conference.

After dropping both matches last week, the team is now 2-15 overall and 0-5 in conference games. This week, the team will have two chances to win their first conference games of the season. On Oct. 16 and 17, the Eagles will play Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado. Both games will be at 6 p.m. at Roos Court.

Women’s Tennis at ITA Northwest Regional, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 10-11

Women’s tennis began the ITA Northwest Regional Championships last Friday and Saturday. The tournament will finish Wednesday, Oct. 14.

On the first day of the tournament, EWU players competed in six singles matches and four doubles matches. Eastern Washington did not win a match.

However, on the second day of the tournament, the Eagles performed better. Out of six singles matches, they came away with one win. Freshman Maria Lopez defeated University of the Pacific sophomore Maggie Hoe in three sets.

EWU also won one of their three doubles matches on Saturday. The duo of senior Sara Vasic and senior Anait Arutiunian beat Portland State junior Scarlett Perkins and sophomore Marta Giglio 6-3.

Eastern Washington’s next tournament is the Gonzaga Invite at Stevens Center in Spokane, Washington, on Friday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 2. The tournament marks the end of the fall season. EWU’s spring schedule is yet to be announced.