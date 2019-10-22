Soccer pitches fourth straight shutout on Senior Day
October 21, 2019
The EWU soccer team (5-0-1, 8-5-2) defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-3-1, 7-7-2) 2-0 Sunday on Senior Day.
The shutout was the fourth in a row for EWU, which clinched its sixth-straight trip to the Big Sky Conference tournament. EWU has won five games in a row overall.
EWU’s goals came from junior Taylor Matheny and sophomore Sariah Keister.
EWU has three games left in the regular season. Next up is a trip to play the Portland State Vikings on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.
