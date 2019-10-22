Soccer pitches fourth straight shutout on Senior Day

EWU sophomore forward Sariah Keister attacks the ball. Keister scored her sixth goal of the season in EWU's 2-0 win over NAU Sunday.

The EWU soccer team (5-0-1, 8-5-2) defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-3-1, 7-7-2) 2-0 Sunday on Senior Day.

The shutout was the fourth in a row for EWU, which clinched its sixth-straight trip to the Big Sky Conference tournament. EWU has won five games in a row overall.

EWU’s goals came from junior Taylor Matheny and sophomore Sariah Keister.

EWU has three games left in the regular season. Next up is a trip to play the Portland State Vikings on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.

Gallery | 6 Photos Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner