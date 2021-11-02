2021 Fall Sports Update

EWU football players take the field. A faculty organization report presented seven possible alternative models for athletics, one of which was eliminating football.

This has been a very active fall for EWU sports.

With COVID-19 restrictions being effectively lifted in many aspects in the last two months, EWU’s athletics have had the most ‘regular’ month in over a year and a half.

EWU football went 3-1 in the month of October. The first, and arguably most impactful win of the month, was the Oct. 2 match-up with the University of Montana, in which EWU won 34-28.

The football team’s lone loss was a one-point barn burner against Weber State on Oct. 23. EWU trailed most of the game, but came back in the 4th quarter, and then EWU missed the PAR on their fifth touchdown to make the score 34-35 in favor of Weber State University.

The football team (7-1) has a bye week this week, but will host No. 6 ranked Montana State University on Nov. 6th.

The EWU soccer team went 2-5 in the month of October. Their two wins were against the University of Southern Utah and Portland State University. EWU soccer has been led in scoring by Sophomore forward Maddie Morgan. (7 total points scored in 17 games)

EWU soccer did not qualify for the Big Sky tournament, after losing their final regular season game against the University of Idaho, 1-2. The soccer team went 5-12 in Big Sky play.

The EWU volleyball team went 4-3 during the month of October. Their four wins, included a 3-1 set win against Northern Arizona University, who had defeated the Eagles for four straight seasons.

The Volleyball team has been led in Kills by redshirt sophomore Maya McClellan, and has been led in assists by junior Lindsey Russell.

The EWU volleyball team’s (9-10) next game will be at the University of Montana on Nov. 4.

The EWU Volleyball Team has had their best season in four years.