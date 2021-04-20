EWU women’s soccer season recap

The offense for EWU saw the main production come from their senior forwards Taylor Matheny and McKaley Goffard with nine goals on 16 shot attempts for Matheny and eight on 13 attempts for Goffard.

The EWU women’s soccer season has come to an end after the team came up short to reach the Big Sky tournament. The team ended the season with a conference record of (4-2-2) and an overall record of (5-4-2) which ranked them fifth overall in the Big Sky conference and third in the northwest division.

EWU started the season off to a rough start after losing their first two games to a pair of strong Gonzaga and WSU programs. The team quickly turned things around and went on a three-game win streak against The College of Idaho and Big Sky rival Portland State.

The offense for EWU saw the main production come from their senior forwards Taylor Matheny and McKaley Goffard with nine goals on 16 shot attempts for Matheny and eight on 13 attempts for Goffard. Sophomore forward Maddie Morgan showed up big as well, trailing the two seniors with seven goals of her own on a team high 23 shot attempts. On the defensive side of the pitch, goalkeeper Kelsee Winston logged 1,020 minutes in 11 starts while saving 52 goals. Midfielder/Defender Colby Wilson along with fellow defender Jordyn King held the most minutes played for the team with 1,036 each. The most goals scored in a game this season came against The College of Idaho when EWU scored five in route to a 5-0 win on Feb. 28.

Head coach Chad Bodnar coached his seventh season for the team after joining the Eagles in 2014. After this season Bodnar sits at 73 wins in his EWU coaching career with an overall record of (73-44-15) and conference record of (38-19-8).