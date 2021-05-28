EWU’s new women’s basketball coach

EWU introduced their new women’s basketball coach on Monday; Joddie Gleason will be leading the helm next season after Eastern parted ways with Wendy Schuller who was fired back in April. In the news conference on Monday, Gleason shared her excitement to be a part of the Eags’ community.

A small college town community is nothing new for Gleason who attended California State University, Chino and was the head coach at Butte College for five seasons and Humboldt State in California for 12 seasons before her time at Seattle University.

“It has the small, college town atmosphere, so it’s getting back to my roots.” Said Gleason.

Before joining EWU, Gleason but together quite the head coaching portfolio which consist of a 107-45 overall record in five seasons at Butte Community College and an overall record of 201-137 in 12 years at Humboldt State University while qualifying for the NCAA DII Tournament four times and won two California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) championships.

Gleason will now look to continue her success as a head coach with EWU and she wants to do that through recruiting.

“We’re hitting the ground running,” Gleason said. “We have a few holes still, some scholarship spots at this late date, it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re talking to some good people.”

Gleason mentioned that she wants to do her due diligence when it comes to scouting around the Greater Spokane League and local AAU programs. It is especially important these next few years to acquire young talent after the women’s roster lost some of their star players to the transfer portal such as Maisie Burnham who went to Portland, Jenna Dick who headed to Tartleton State, and Grace Kirscher who left for Western Colorado. Kennedy Dickie also entered the transfer portal.

Aaliyah Alexander and five other players were at the introduction to support their new coach. Alexander was a standout freshman last season averaging 10.7 points and three assists per game.