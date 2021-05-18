EWU+Track+and+Field+Championships

This weekend the EWU track and field team flew down to Ogden, Utah for the 2021 Big Sky spring outdoor track and field championships.

The team was able to take home four titles earned during championship weekend, as well as having the most outstanding performer of the weekend-Senior runner Parker Bowden.

Named the most outstanding performer of the weekend, Bowden won EWU’s first ever 110 meter hurdle league championship.

Bowden’s championship time of 13.58 is the fourteenth fastest recorded time in NCAA Division-1 history, the second fastest ever in Big Sky history, and the fastest ever in EWU history.

Before this season, Bowden’s fastest time was 14.25.

Junior runner Joe Gauthier won the 100 meter sprint, and was the leadoff runner for the EWU 4×100 men’s relay squad. The relay squad was anchored by senior runner Jonah Mathews. Mathews took second in the 100 meter sprint.

The last title the EWU team took home, was won by junior Pole Vaulter Katrina Terry. Terry led a 1-2-7-8 finish for the women’s pole vault.

EWU finished the weekend with eight All-Conference Big Sky performances. EWU men’s team finished with 96 points, to earn a fifth place finish at the meet, while the women’s team finished with 42 total points, which placed them tenth.

Northern Arizona men’s and women’s teams swept the weekend, totaling 375 points between the two teams.