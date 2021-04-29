EWU sports recap for the week

Steaven Zachman (left) participation in the steeplechase during the Pelluer Invitational on April 8, 2017.

Over this last weekend EWU had a few sporting events that took place such as track, golf, and football.

Recap from EWU track at Idaho Invitational:

The EWU track and field team competed at the University of Idaho Invitational in Moscow, Idaho, on Saturday (April 24).

The true freshman Samiah Kuntz ran a new PR time of 12.05 in the 100 meters.

EWU had a 1-2-3 sweep in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with Madelyn Knight coming in first with a time of 14.68, following behind her was Alyssa Hoffman who came in second with a time of 15.08, and Felicity Hempstead was able to grab third place with a final time of 15.31.

Freshman Jamie Christner secured first place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:59.91.

Tremaine McAdams and Jayce Freeman also had impressive outings as they came in first and second in the 400 meters with a time of 49.86 and 50.32.

Other Top Performers from the Men’s events:

Dimeji Adekanbi had notable performance in the 100 meters with a second-place finish and time of 10.73,

Noah Cherrington ran close to his PR in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.74.

Ben Howard had a shot-put mark of 48-9.

Other Top Performers from the Women’s events:

Vernice Keyes took first in the hammer throw after throwing 164-11. Keyes also competed in the discus where she finished third with a mark of 126-5.

Carissa Stovall finished the highest for the Eagles in both the discus and shot put with second place in the discus (126-10) and fourth in the shot put (42-0).

Head Coach Marcia Mecklenburg commented on the wins giving her praise. She also mentioned that without the team’s top-three vaulters who were at The Canyon Invitational, they were still able to win the women’s event.

Recap from EWU track at The Canyon Invitational:

10 members of the EWU track and field team competed Saturday (April 24) in the meet hosted by Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz.

Justin Roosma ran the 3,000-meter steeplechase and he won the event with an EWU career-best time of 9:13.79 with moved him to No. 7 on Eastern’s all-time top-10 list.

Katrina Terry was EWU’s top finisher in the pole vault with a fourth-place finish as she pulled off an all-time personal record jump of 13-3 1/2. That performance moved her to No. 7 on Eastern’s all-time top-10 list.

Other Top Performers from the Women’s events:

Emmanuella Engle placed third in the women’s javelin with a mark of 147-10.

Other Top Performers from the Men’s events:

Parker Bowden secured a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing with a near personal-record time of 13.89.

Jonah Mathews placed the highest for Eastern in the 100 meters with a time of 10.68 and earned a third-place finish. Following right behind Mathews was Joe Gauthier in fourth with a time of 10.76.

Zach Klobutcher placed third with a mark of 16-3 ½ in the men’s pole vault.

Bobby Say placed fifth in the long jump, with a leap of 23-4 ¾ and concluded the night with a PR in the men’s triple jump of 48-9 to finish second overall.

Recap EWU Women’s Golf at Big Sky Tournament:

The EWU golf team completed the final day at the Big Sky Conference Championships shooting 313 strokes to finish in eighth place with a total of 947 strokes at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla, Ore. The team shot 320 strokes on day one and 314 strokes on day two, with the help of Jaelin Ishikawa who finished in the top-ten with 225 strokes.

“I’m really proud of how we finished today. A couple of the ladies had a disastrous start, and that makes it extremely tough on the team aspect of the round. Stephanie Chelack and Alexa Clark had amazing finishes to help save our team score,” said head coach Brenda Howe. “Jaelin Ishikawa played outstanding today. She posted an under-par round which is one of the best rounds of the tournament. We’ve had an up and down season, and I’m pleased with how we finished the year on a really hard course.”

Individual Results:

T8 Jaelin Ishikawa 80, 75, 70

T26 Alexa Clark 79, 78, 80

T34 Carisa Padilla 79, 85, 78

T36 Stephanie Chelack 82, 76, 85

53 Morgan Baum 85, 91, 93

Recap from EWU football vs. NDSU:

EWU lost to North Dakota State University in an FCS playoff wild card game with a final score of 42-20. Eastern increased their lead to 20-7 early in the second quarter but after that EWU was shutout for the rest of the game. NDSU racked up 472 yards on the ground compared to Eastern’s 61 yards. EWU is now (1-4) when facing NDSU.

Individual Stats:

Passing- Eric Barriere, 246 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 1interception.

Rushing- Dennis Merritt, 32 rushing yards on 9 attempts, Tamarick Pierce, 21 rushing yards on 8 attempts and 1 touchdown, Eric Barriere, 9 yards on 13 attemps and 1 touchdown.

Receiving- Andrew Boston, 5 receptions 88 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, Efton Chism, 3 receptions and 56 receiving yards, Talolo Limu-Jones, 4 receptions and 38 receiving yards.