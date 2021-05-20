Sports+recap

End of the year EWU Football Accolades:

Eastern Washington University quarterback Eric Barriere was selected as the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Offensive Player of the Year by the FCS Athletic Director’s Association.

Eric Barriere was also named as a first team All-America selection for the fourth time alongside fellow EWU teammates offensive tackle Tristen Taylor who received a first team selection and wide receiver Talolo Limu-Jones who secured a second team selection.

Big Sky Track and Field Championship:

EWU men finished in fifth place with 96 points.

EWU women placed 10th with 42 points.

Top Men’s Performances:

Senior Parker Bowden captured EWU’s first-ever 110-meter-high hurdles title with a meet record time of 13.58 putting him at the No. 2 all-time mark in league history.

EWU captured three of the top ten places in the 100 meters, junior Joe Gauthier secured first place with a time of 10.52 while Senior Jonah Mathews was second with a time of 10.52 and Junior Dimeji Adekanbi rounded it out coming in sixth with 10.73.

Freshman Daniel Gaik finished third in the 400 meters with a time of 47:00.

The EWU 4×400 relay team also placed third with a time of 3:15.12, the four runners consisted of senior Trey McAdams, senior Jayce Freeman, junior Liam Bracken, and Gaik.

Top Women’s Performances: