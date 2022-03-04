EWU Basketball faces a chance to win the Big Sky Tournament in Idaho

Basketball is a part of Spokane’s culture. Successful programs at Gonzaga and Hoopfest—the world’s largest 3-on-3 tournament fuel the city’s love for the game.

With the Big Sky tournament getting closer and closer for both the EWU Women’s and Men’s Basketball programs, they’re both hoping to close out their seasons with some quality play.

The Big Sky Tournament will take place at the Idaho Central Arena from March 7-12 where both teams will look to win their conference tournament and make it into the field of March Madness.

EWU MEN’S RECAP

The men’s team is currently sitting at 6th in the Big Sky with a record of (15-14) with just two games left in their regular season. They have strung some very quality wins together over teams such as Washington State, Weber State, and even a win over their conference leader Montana State just a couple of weeks ago.

This last week, Eastern was able to snag a win over Northern Colorado and lost to Sacramento State. Although this season has been a shaky one for the Eags, they do pose a serious threat to teams in their conference due to their ability to be able to beat any given team on any given night.

The Men’s team will close out their season by facing off against Northern Arizona University (9-20) on 3/3 and Portland State (11-15) on 3/5.

EWU WOMEN’S RECAP

The women’s basketball team is currently sitting at 9th in the Big Sky with a record of (8-19) on the season. Some of their quality wins this season include a 7 point victory over Montana State and a victory over Montana.

This last week, EWU followed the same routine as the men by defeating Northern Colorado and losing to Sacramento state. While this season has not been the best for the women’s team, they have strung together 3 wins in their last 5 games – leaving them with solid momentum to close out their regular season.

The Women’s team will battle against Northern Arizona (13-13) on 3/2 and Portland State (5-20) on 3/4 to close out their season.