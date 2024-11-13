Eagles, meet your new ASEWU Executive Officers

This fall, three new executive members of the Associated Students of Eastern Washington University (ASEWU) took office after being elected in April. The Easterner sat down with the new President Ashton McKean, Vice President Elizabeth Humberstad, and Finance Vice President Wade Romine to talk about who they are and what their goals are for their positions.

Ashton McKean, ASEWU President

McKean is a second-year student at Eastern Washington University. He is majoring in Business Administration and his goal is to practice law as an attorney.

“The President of ASEWU represents the organization,” McKean said. “I’m the one going to all the meetings and presenting to people like the Board of Trustees, as well as getting student feedback and trying to take action on that.”

He is from Moses Lake, Washington, and appreciates that EWU is close to home.

“I go home on the weekends and ride my horse,” McKean said. The horse’s name is Billy. “We think he’s a Tennessee Walker.”

His favorite part of being in office is getting to know people.

“There’s a lot of cool students here who really care about their jobs.”

McKean is 6’8, and says people often think he plays basketball. Instead, he swam in high school, and is part of the men’s club volleyball team at Eastern.

His goal for this year is to increase the profile of ASEWU. He said that he wants to get “more student involvement, so we can collect student opinion and better assess situations when we need to.”

“We’re hiring right now,” McKean said. “It’s close to where all your classes are. It’s just an all-around good experience to be in ASEWU.”

Elizabeth Humberstad, ASEWU Vice President

Humberstad is a senior from Prosser, Washington. Both of her parents went to EWU. Her major is Elementary Education and she is minoring in Theater Endorsement.

“I’m looking to go into second or third grade (to teach),” she said.

She was a part of ASEWU for the last two years as the Academic Affairs Representative before deciding to run for Vice President.

“I wanted to give back to students and be able to represent them both academically and as a whole at the university.”

Outside of school, Humberstad is the president of her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi, and likes creative hobbies.

“I spend a lot of time painting and drawing,” she said.

Her biggest goals for ASEWU currently are filling the organization’s open positions “to get as much student voice as we can in the office” and ensuring that “students are feeling heard by encouraging the senators that work underneath me to support them.”

Her favorite moments at Eastern have been the homecoming football games because she “was in marching band for three years, so it was always really fun to go to the homecoming games and share a school spirit.”

“My office is always open. If students ever have questions, they are welcome to just come in and ask me, and I always respond to emails in a timely manner,” Humberstad said. “I want to help people.”

Wade Romine, ASEWU Finance Vice President

Romine is majoring in Nursing at Eastern Washington University and plans to graduate in 2026. He was previously the ASEWU Athletic Affairs Representative.

Romine is in the fraternity Pi Lambda Phi, and enjoys exercise and the science of lifting. When he was in high school, he said that he squatted 400 pounds while weighing 162 pounds.

“I handle mainly budgetary distribution to clubs and orgs on campus,” he said. “Apart from putting together the yearly budget, we also aid in distributing those funds out.”

Romine decided to run for Finance Vice President because it gave him a chance to dive deeper into ASEWU, and he is passionate about the monetary aspect of the organization.

“It’s a no nonsense position where I have the ability to just work quietly — which I appreciate — while still obviously doing a good job in getting people involved.”

His favorite part of ASEWU is his coworkers.

“I love my coworkers. These are some good folks. You come in, you can bust a few jokes, talk about work, and talk about life. Everyone becomes a friend pretty fast,” he said.

Romine wants to continue to grow the impact of ASEWU on the EWU campus.

“I want the students of Eastern to see us as an organization that does good and is productive on campus.”