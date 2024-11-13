The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Eagles, meet your new ASEWU Executive Officers

President Ashton McKean, Vice President Elizabeth Humberstad, and Finance Vice President Wade Romine take office
By Nic Cunningham, Reporter
November 13, 2024
Headshots of Ashton McKean, Elizabeth Humberstad, and Wade Romine. Courtesy of ASEWU website.

This fall, three new executive members of the Associated Students of Eastern Washington University (ASEWU) took office after being elected in April. The Easterner sat down with the new President Ashton McKean, Vice President Elizabeth Humberstad, and Finance Vice President Wade Romine to talk about who they are and what their goals are for their positions.

Ashton McKean, ASEWU President

Headshot of Ashton McKean. Photo courtesy of ASEWU website.

McKean is a second-year student at Eastern Washington University. He is majoring in Business Administration and his goal is to practice law as an attorney.

“The President of ASEWU represents the organization,” McKean said. “I’m the one going to all the meetings and presenting to people like the Board of Trustees, as well as getting student feedback and trying to take action on that.”

He is from Moses Lake, Washington, and appreciates that EWU is close to home.

“I go home on the weekends and ride my horse,” McKean said. The horse’s name is Billy. “We think he’s a Tennessee Walker.”

His favorite part of being in office is getting to know people.

“There’s a lot of cool students here who really care about their jobs.”

McKean is 6’8, and says people often think he plays basketball. Instead, he swam in high school, and is part of the men’s club volleyball team at Eastern.

His goal for this year is to increase the profile of ASEWU. He said that he wants to get “more student involvement, so we can collect student opinion and better assess situations when we need to.”

“We’re hiring right now,” McKean said. “It’s close to where all your classes are. It’s just an all-around good experience to be in ASEWU.”

 

Elizabeth Humberstad, ASEWU Vice President

Headshot of Elizabeth Humberstad. Photo courtesy of ASEWU website.

Humberstad is a senior from Prosser, Washington. Both of her parents went to EWU. Her major is Elementary Education and she is minoring in Theater Endorsement.

“I’m looking to go into second or third grade (to teach),” she said.

She was a part of ASEWU for the last two years as the Academic Affairs Representative before deciding to run for Vice President.

“I wanted to give back to students and be able to represent them both academically and as a whole at the university.”

Outside of school, Humberstad is the president of her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi, and likes creative hobbies.

“I spend a lot of time painting and drawing,” she said.

Her biggest goals for ASEWU currently are filling the organization’s open positions “to get as much student voice as we can in the office” and ensuring that “students are feeling heard by encouraging the senators that work underneath me to support them.”

Her favorite moments at Eastern have been the homecoming football games because she “was in marching band for three years, so it was always really fun to go to the homecoming games and share a school spirit.”

“My office is always open. If students ever have questions, they are welcome to just come in and ask me, and I always respond to emails in a timely manner,” Humberstad said. “I want to help people.”

 

Wade Romine, ASEWU Finance Vice President

Headshot of Wade Romine. Photo courtesy of ASEWU website.

Romine is majoring in Nursing at Eastern Washington University and plans to graduate in 2026. He was previously the ASEWU Athletic Affairs Representative.

Romine is in the fraternity Pi Lambda Phi, and enjoys exercise and the science of lifting. When he was in high school, he said that he squatted 400 pounds while weighing 162 pounds.

“I handle mainly budgetary distribution to clubs and orgs on campus,” he said. “Apart from putting together the yearly budget, we also aid in distributing those funds out.”

Romine decided to run for Finance Vice President because it gave him a chance to dive deeper into ASEWU, and he is passionate about the monetary aspect of the organization.

“It’s a no nonsense position where I have the ability to just work quietly — which I appreciate — while still obviously doing a good job in getting people involved.”

His favorite part of ASEWU is his coworkers.

“I love my coworkers. These are some good folks. You come in, you can bust a few jokes, talk about work, and talk about life. Everyone becomes a friend pretty fast,” he said.

Romine wants to continue to grow the impact of ASEWU on the EWU campus.

“I want the students of Eastern to see us as an organization that does good and is productive on campus.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Carousel
#11 Nic McClain throws down a dunk for two of his 28 points against Cal Poly on Nov. 17.
Eagles drop both games of Sunday basketball doubleheader
The ROTC obstacle course in front of Cadet Hall.
Hometown hero spotlight: Keigan Baker
Freshman forward Emmett Marquardt takes a jump shot against Seattle University on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024.
New-look Eagles split opening week games
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
The cast of “Waiting for Lefty” stands united on the stage during EWU Theatre’s first technical rehearsal on October 25th, 2024, at the University Theatre. Photo Courtesy of EWU Theatre Department.
EWU’s Waiting for Lefty: A theatrical call for unity ahead of election day
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
More in Eagle Life
Leandra Nizetic, EWU Women’s Tennis, Sophomore
Women's tennis boasts strongest international representation of any EWU team
Gay and Slay: Kai Valentine's Eastern Washington University legacy
Gay and Slay: Kai Valentine's Eastern Washington University legacy
Easterner Events: learn about different cultures, attend a concert, score free food, and get creative this week
Easterner Events: learn about different cultures, attend a concert, score free food, and get creative this week
Easterner Events: explore environmental issues, celebrate STEM, catch a student production, build a robot, and strap on your dancing shoes
Easterner Events: explore environmental issues, celebrate STEM, catch a student production, build a robot, and strap on your dancing shoes
EPIC Adventures making positive changes, but in need of more student engagement
EPIC Adventures making positive changes, but in need of more student engagement
Eagles for Recovery lounge opens their doors to Eastern Washington University students
Eagles for Recovery lounge opens their doors to Eastern Washington University students
More in Student Life
Students surrounding the Eagle Pride booth during Pride Kickoff on Oct. 3.
Eastern Washington University kicks off October Pride Month, sparking discussion on LGBTQ+ representation and history
New EWU Program to Support Students Recovering from Addiction
New EWU Program to Support Students Recovering from Addiction
keySociety_fmt
EWU hosts Women’s History month events
The EWU Theatre Department will resume long awaited in person performances after two years of online performances.
EWU Theatre department rejoices to resume in-person performances
Students are gathering at the PUB and eating together. COVID-19 masking will be discontinued after spring break.
Spring break marks the end of mask mandates
Old time favorite, The Roost is open for students!
About the Contributor
Nic Cunningham, Reporter