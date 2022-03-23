EWU hosts Women’s History month events

EWU Archives The Key Society in 1929 featured 21 members. The young women in the photo are wearing skirts that are to their knees.

March is used to celebrate the historical achievements and honorable actions of women around the world. The Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has provided opportunities to learn more about the courageous women from our history.

The EWU library has set up a display in the lobby including materials supporting many women from our history. The display will be available the whole month of March. Through the EWU library website, students will be able to access the movie Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in her Own Words to learn about her many achievements.

To promote Women’s History month, the Multicultural Center is hosting a Menstrual Products drive throughout March. There are donation boxes available at the Multicultural Center, PUB front desk, Pride Center and the JFK Library. There will be a drawing for the gift basket at the end of the drive.

Here are some facts about Women’s History month and how the movement began.

The first Women’s Day was held in 1909.

1987 was the first year of Women’s History month.

Wyoming Territory was the first place women were allowed to vote.

Marie Curie was the first woman to receive two Nobel prizes.

Here is a website with more information about Women’s History month.

https://womenshistorymonth.gov/