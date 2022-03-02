EWU Theatre department rejoices to resume in-person performances

The EWU Theatre Department will resume long awaited in person performances after two years of online performances.

It wasn’t long ago that the Eastern Washington University Theater program was rehearsing and recording entire shows through Zoom.

But now, they’re preparing for their second in-person show of the school year. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ will be premiering in April.

The production will take place on April 22. Tickets will be available starting April 15. Student tickets are $2 with the code EWUSTUDENT.

Although production will be held in person, the theater department has been accommodating and following COVID safety guidelines.

Jessica Ray, lecturer, costume designer and costume shop manager for the theater program, said it could get difficult rehearsing previous shows through Zoom.

“The entire production of ‘She Kills Monster’ (last Fall’s show 2020) was rehearsed and recorded through Zoom. None of the actors or production team were ever in the same room or space. We used Zoom to record the play and that was our finished product,” Ray said.

“We Zoom all the time for tricky situations or meetings,” Ray said.

EWU student Lorna Hanson was only able to go to one play before the pandemic. “They made it easy to fall into the world of the play, and that’s the best part about watching a play, when you’re completely invested in the show,” Hanson said. “There’s a certain feeling one gets when watching a live performance that they don’t get when they’re watching it from a couch or seeing it on screen at a cinema.”