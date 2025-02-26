The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The Easterner
The Easterner
New Global Friends Club creates space for international students to connect

By Carly King, Reporter
February 25, 2025
Jillian Strother
Global Friends Club officers starting from the left: Addie Chalmers, Kyoko Fisher, Nish Raje, Beruktawit Gared, and faculty advisor Viktoria Taroudaki.

When Nish Raje first started at Eastern, she was shocked to find that there was no international student club.

“I am a WSU alumni and we had a huge community there,” Raje said. “And it’s very helpful when you first come here to have someone. When I did, I had nobody.”

She decided to take the matter into her own hands and created the Global Friends Club.

On Friday night, the club hosted a potluck and game night. It marked the third meeting of the club and 30 students turned up for it.

“I’m feeling kind of proud, which I don’t feel often. But, like, it was a vision and now it’s here,” Raje said.

Some students participated in games of Uno, while others opted to play Mario Kart. Everyone in attendance worked on a “Make a Friend” bingo card.

One of the attendees, Fayzen Rous, also felt the need for this kind of club.

“When I first came in there was no international student club,” Rous said. “And I really wanted it because you want to find people that have similar experiences. So I was really glad that this club got started.”

Rous said he enjoyed playing cards and socializing at the club.

Another student who attended, Miku Tsukamoto, particularly enjoyed the “Make a Friend” bingo.

“It helped me to speak to other people,” Tsukamoto said. “I met many people.”

Raje has high hopes for the future of the club and the impact it will have.

“Come fall,” Raje said, “we’ll be here prepared with people who can help other international incoming students.”

Global Friends Potluck – Group Photo (Jillian Strother)
1
About the Contributors
Carly King, Reporter
Jillian Strother, Photojournalist