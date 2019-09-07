Dorton, EWU offense set records in victory over Lindenwood

Eagles rack up the yards offensively in first win of 2019

Senior wide receiver Dre Dorton breaks away for a 78-yard touchdown on EWU's first play from scrimmage Saturday. Dorton broke Cooper Kupp's school record for receiving yards in a game with 289.

Senior wide receiver Dre Dorton breaks away for a 78-yard touchdown on EWU's first play from scrimmage Saturday. Dorton broke Cooper Kupp's school record for receiving yards in a game with 289.

Senior wide receiver Dre Dorton breaks away for a 78-yard touchdown on EWU's first play from scrimmage Saturday. Dorton broke Cooper Kupp's school record for receiving yards in a game with 289.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

There’s a new wide receiver wearing the No. 10 and breaking records for EWU.

Senior Dre Dorton broke Cooper Kupp’s school record for receiving yards in a game with 289 and added three touchdowns as EWU (1-1) knocked off Division II Lindenwood (0-1) 59-31 for its first victory of the 2019 season Saturday. EWU’s 769 yards of total offense was also a school record.

EWU junior quarterback Eric Barriere had a career day of his own throwing the football. His 522 passing yards were a career high and were second most in EWU history behind Gage Gubrud’s 549 (set in 2017). Barriere threw for five touchdowns and added another on the ground.

It took one offensive play to set a theme that would last the whole afternoon. Barriere found Dorton for a 78 yard touchdown 17 seconds into the game. EWU scored touchdowns on its first three drives and led 31-0 before 20 minutes of game time had elapsed.

Despite the record-setting performances by Dorton, Barriere and the EWU offense, it wasn’t a perfect day at the office for the Eagles. EWU had 12 penalties for 134 yards and went through a stretch in the second and third quarters where it was outscored 31-14.

Another down moment for the Eagles came early in the second quarter when running back Dennis Merritt suffered what appeared to be a serious left leg injury. Merritt’s leg was put in an air cast. The senior was carted off after being surrounded by teammates showing their support.

Junior kicker Andre Slyter boomed a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter that probably would’ve been good from 55+, but missed a 47-yarder in the third and ended up leaving the game with an undisclosed injury. Slyter was replaced by Seth Harrison.

EWU’s leading wide receiver from last week, sophomore Andrew Boston, missed today’s game with a minor undisclosed injury. Freshman wide receiver Freddie Roberson suffered an upper body injury after scoring his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter. Junior linebacker Chris Ojoh was injured in the third quarter, but the injury did not appear to be serious.

EWU has a challenging game next week, travelling to Alabama to take on #18 Jacksonville State. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PST and will be televised on ESPN+.

This story is unfinished and will be updated.