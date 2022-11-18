EWU football struggles to keep up

The Eagles’ kickoff team gets ready to cover the play against Idaho on Oct. 27.

Eagles Football: Montana 63, EWU 7

The Eastern Washington Eagles are having their worst season since 2006. After a gritty win at Cal Poly, the Eagles haven’t recovered from the 38-35 loss where the comeback fell short against Portland State in week nine.

Old habits continue as the EWU defense gets embarrassed 21-0 in the first quarter. The duel of threats at the quarterback position, Lucas Johnson and Daniel Britt combined for 267 yards and three touchdown passes.

The Eagles were obliterated once again in the run game as the Grizz rushed for a whopping 337 yards along with six touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns came from running back Nick Ostmo who carried the ball 11 times for 146 yards for Montana.

EWU struggled all game against rival and 12 ranked Montana. The Eags could only muster 310 total yards on offense.

In the second half the EWU coaching staff elected to experiment more with the freshman backup quarterback Kekoa Visperas. Visperas showed signs of promise for the Eagles as he threw 9-12 with 69 passing yards and a six yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Gobel.

The Eagles lone score came midway through the third quarter as EWU stared down a 2-8 record for the majority of the game in Missoula.

This season, EWU has given up 445 points which equates to 44.5 points per game. The Eagles can never expect to win games when the defense allows six touchdowns each Saturday.

EWU plays its last game of the 2022-23 season next week at home against Northern Colorado (3-7) at 1pm.

11/7 Eagles Men’s Basketball: Santa Clara 84, EWU 72

The Eastern Washington University men’s basketball team kicked off the 2022-23 season Monday at Santa Clara.

Brandin Podziemski scored 30 points for the Santa Clara Broncos as they defeated the Eagles by a dozen.

5th-year senior Angelo Allegri led the way for EWU, contributing 19 points along with five boards and three assists. Junior transfer Tyreese Davis added 12 points for the Eagles.

11/7 Eagles Women’s Basketball: EWU 86, CBU 47

The Eastern Washington University women’s basketball team started the 2022-23 strong with a win over the Corban University Warriors.

Jaydia Martin led the Eagles with 17 points along with four assists and five steals. Aaliyah Alexander put up 15 for EWU. Holly Golenor scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Warriors.

The Eagles made nearly half of their attempted shots as every player on the roster got on the scoring board.

11/11 Eagles Men’s Basketball: Yale 74, EWU 60

Through the first half the Eagles hung tight against Yale, taking a 33-32 advantage into halftime. Yale outscored EWU 42-27 in the second half.

The Bulldogs (2-0) were led by forward Matt Knowling’s 26 points and six rebounds. Steele Venters led EWU with 15 points on 5-11 from the field.

EWU starts the season 0-2 as they look forward to two more matchups in the Rainbow Classic from Honolulu, HI.

11/11 Eagles Women’s Basketball: EWU 83, Boise State 74

Sophomore guard Jaydia Martin continues to impress as she puts up 17 points against the Boise State Broncos.

The Eagles shot 50 percent from three-point land and had four starters in double figures.

Freshman guard Natale Pasco put up 23 points off the bench for the Broncos. Elodie Lalotte posted a double-double with 17 points along with 12 rebounds for Boise State.

A win on Monday, Nov. 14 against Southern Utah (2-1) would give the Eagles their best season start since 2006.

11/13 Eagles Men’s Basketball: Hawaii 71, EWU 51

EWU drops their third consecutive game as they lose their second game in the Rainbow Classic to Hawaii (1-0).

The Eagles offensive struggles continued as they shot 39 percent from the field and 18 percent from the three-point-line.

Cedric Coward and Angelo Allegri led the Eagles in scoring with 10 apiece. Kamaka Hepa carried the Rainbow Warriors with 17 points and nine rebounds. Noel Coleman contributed 15 points for Hawaii.

The Eagles (0-3) will play their final game of the Rainbow Classic Monday, Nov. 14 against Mississippi Valley State (0-3).