Three Eagle alumni are offered the chance to play in the NFL

EWU Senior QB Eric Barriere broke the record for most Big Sky player of the week awards.

The 2022 NFL pro day featured seven former Eagles eligible to move onto the pros. Those players sought to become the first EWU player to be drafted to the NFL since Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp in 2017.

The NFL Draft kicked off on April 28th and with its conclusion, EWU has three players headed to the NFL.

Quarterback Eric Barriere went undrafted, but later accepted a mini-camp tryout invite from the Denver Broncos.

Barriere had a remarkable five year collegiate career in which he produced 13,809 yards and 121 touchdowns in 51 games with the Eagles. He finished the 2021 season with over five thousand passing yards and 50 touchdowns, earning the Walter Payton award for being the top offensive player in all of the FCS.

Barriere has drawn comparisons to former Super Bowl Champion and current QB for the Denver Broncos, Russel Wilson. Barriere now has the opportunity to be mentored by his former and current professional comparison, assuming there is a contract offer.

Wide Receiver Talolo Limu-Jones signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.

The standout receiver and number one option for Barriere shocked the FCS by recording a conference leading 71 catches and 1,122 receiving yards in his last season, earning himself an All-Big Sky Conference first team selection in 2021.

Limu-Jones will attend training camp in hopes of earning a roster spot in the upcoming season. He could be the first receiver in the NFL from EWU since Kupp, and Kendrick Bourne.

Tristen Taylor, Offensive Tackle, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.

Taylor played and started in all of EWU’s games this year, as he earned his spot on the All-Big Sky Conference first team. He has the school’s record for the most games played in or started, as he never missed any of his 60 games in his six year collegiate career.

The three Eagles stamped their legacies here at EWU and look to build on and extend their football talents.