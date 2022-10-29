EWU Rallies Late to Beat Cal Poly 17-10, Snaps 5-Game Losing Streak

EWU takes the field for its home opener against Lindenwood on Sept. 7. EWU won the game 59-31.

The visiting Eagles secured their second win of the season in a hard-fought battle against the Cal Poly Mustangs 17-10.

After a brutal six game to start the season, the Eagles found relief on Saturday as they traveled to San Luis Obispo to face a fellow 1-5 conference opponent in the Mustangs. Neither team had won a game against a Big-Sky Conference team going into the game.

Cal Poly struck first on a 57-yard rushing touchdown by Kahliq Paulette in the first quarter.

Just when it seemed like the Eagles were heading for their sixth-straight loss, EWU scored 10 unanswered points to end the opening quarter with a 10-7 edge.

The Mustangs closed a feisty second quarter with a 33-yard field goal. Both teams committed a couple turnovers in the third, as the Eagles had multiple chances to pull away.

The play of the game came midway through the final quarter, Gunner Talkington threw a 20-yard dart to Freddie Roberson for the go-ahead touchdown. The late score carried the Eagles to the finish line.

Justice Jackson led the running game for the Eagles with 91 yards on 19 carries. Gunner Talkington (21-29) had 170 passing yards and found the endzone twice on touchdown passes to Efton Chism III, and Roberson.

Chism III leads the Eagles in touchdowns this season.

EWU looks forward to a game at home this week as they look to snatch consecutive wins for the first time this season.

“I think it was a big confidence booster for the team,” said EWU fan and student, Alli Moran. “Now they got that second win under their belt. Hopefully the energy carries into next week so we can win another one against Portland State.”

EWU plays Portland State (2-5) Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1p.m. in Roos Field.