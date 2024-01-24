23+Players+Join+EWU+Football+Class+of+2024

23 student-athletes committed to Eastern Washington University to play football during the NCAA National Letter of Intent Early Signing Period, which ran from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22nd.

Included in the class were four wide receivers and four tight ends. “Pass-catchers and really good players are always going to be a priority,” said Marc Anderson, Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator.

The Eagles signed a total of 15 offensive players and eight defensive players. “Overall, we are really really excited about the class…the intangibles that those guys bring is always something we’re looking for,” Anderson said. “To see kids fulfill a lifelong dream of playing college football is a really really cool thing.”

Five players who committed to Eastern Washington were transfers (OL David Shinn, WR Jaylen Garrison, WR Noah Cronquist, TE Landon Cooper, S McKel Broussard), while the other 18 were high school seniors.

On the difference between recruiting a high school player compared to a transfer, Anderson said, “The timeline is shorter…they’re a little more dialed in on what they’re looking for the next time around.”

The following players committed to play football for Eastern Washington University (alphabetically by last name):

TE Gavin Allen

6’6”, 220 lbs

Kennewick, Washington

2*

RB Kevin Allen III

5’11”, 185 lbs

La Mesa, California

3*

TE Asher Bowie

6’5”, 220 lbs

Worley, Idaho

2*

WR Jaxon Branch

6’3”, 185 lbs

Chandler, Arizona

3*

S McKel Broussard

6’0”, 192 lbs

Sherman Oaks, California

Transfer from UTEP

OL Nick Brown

6’6”, 310 lbs

Lake Forest, California

TE Landon Cooper

6’3”, 230 lbs

Sutter, California

Transfer from Butte College

WR Noah Cronquist

5’9”, 180 lbs

Moorpark, California

Transfer from Southern Utah University

S Tyce Donovan

6’3”, 190 lbs

Buckley, Washington

2*

WR Jaylen Garrison

5’11”, 175 lbs

Henderson, Nevada

Transfer from Fresno City College

S Josiah Goode

6’2”, 165 lbs

Puyallup, Washington

2*

WR Ayden Gutierrez

5’11”, 180 lbs

La Verne, California

3*

OL Mark Johnson

6’5”, 260 lbs

Vernon, British Columbia, Canada

OL Ethan Lowell

6’4”, 260 lbs

Modesto, California

CB Ambrose Marsh

6’1”, 170 lbs

Sammamish, Washington

3*

DE Clayton McCarrell

6’3”, 230 lbs

Las Vegas, Nevada

LB Shea Robertson

6’0”, 190 lbs

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

3*

OL Ahmad Robinson

6’7”, 285 lbs

Oakland, California

2*

QB Jake Schakel

6’2”, 194 lbs

Puyallup, Washington

3*

OL David Shinn

6’4”, 270 lbs

Murrieta, California

Transfer from Mt. San Jacinto College

DE John Stremler

6’3”, 235 lbs

Everson, Washington

TE Kayden Stuit

6’4”, 230 lbs

Lynden, Washington

3*

LB Conner Walcker (Ferndale, Washington)

6’3”, 205 lbs

Ferndale, Washington

3*

The recruiting period will open again on Feb. 7. At that time, EWU can continue signing players until April. They signed 9 players during this period a year ago.