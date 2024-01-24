23+Players+Join+EWU+Football+Class+of+2024

23 student-athletes committed to Eastern Washington University to play football during the NCAA National Letter of Intent Early Signing Period, which ran from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22nd.
Included in the class were four wide receivers and four tight ends. “Pass-catchers and really good players are always going to be a priority,” said Marc Anderson, Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator.
The Eagles signed a total of 15 offensive players and eight defensive players. “Overall, we are really really excited about the class…the intangibles that those guys bring is always something we’re looking for,” Anderson said. “To see kids fulfill a lifelong dream of playing college football is a really really cool thing.”
Five players who committed to Eastern Washington were transfers (OL David Shinn, WR Jaylen Garrison, WR Noah Cronquist, TE Landon Cooper, S McKel Broussard), while the other 18 were high school seniors.
On the difference between recruiting a high school player compared to a transfer, Anderson said, “The timeline is shorter…they’re a little more dialed in on what they’re looking for the next time around.”
The following players committed to play football for Eastern Washington University (alphabetically by last name):
TE Gavin Allen
6’6”, 220 lbs
Kennewick, Washington
2*
RB Kevin Allen III
5’11”, 185 lbs
La Mesa, California
3*
TE Asher Bowie
6’5”, 220 lbs
Worley, Idaho
2*
WR Jaxon Branch
6’3”, 185 lbs
Chandler, Arizona
3*
S McKel Broussard
6’0”, 192 lbs
Sherman Oaks, California
Transfer from UTEP
OL Nick Brown
6’6”, 310 lbs
Lake Forest, California
TE Landon Cooper
6’3”, 230 lbs
Sutter, California
Transfer from Butte College
WR Noah Cronquist
5’9”, 180 lbs
Moorpark, California
Transfer from Southern Utah University
S Tyce Donovan
6’3”, 190 lbs
Buckley, Washington
2*
WR Jaylen Garrison
5’11”, 175 lbs
Henderson, Nevada
Transfer from Fresno City College
S Josiah Goode
6’2”, 165 lbs
Puyallup, Washington
2*
WR Ayden Gutierrez
5’11”, 180 lbs
La Verne, California
3*
OL Mark Johnson
6’5”, 260 lbs
Vernon, British Columbia, Canada
OL Ethan Lowell
6’4”, 260 lbs
Modesto, California
CB Ambrose Marsh
6’1”, 170 lbs
Sammamish, Washington
3*
DE Clayton McCarrell
6’3”, 230 lbs
Las Vegas, Nevada
LB Shea Robertson
6’0”, 190 lbs
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
3*
OL Ahmad Robinson
6’7”, 285 lbs
Oakland, California
2*
QB Jake Schakel
6’2”, 194 lbs
Puyallup, Washington
3*
OL David Shinn
6’4”, 270 lbs
Murrieta, California
Transfer from Mt. San Jacinto College
DE John Stremler
6’3”, 235 lbs
Everson, Washington
TE Kayden Stuit
6’4”, 230 lbs
Lynden, Washington
3*
LB Conner Walcker (Ferndale, Washington)
6’3”, 205 lbs
Ferndale, Washington
3*
The recruiting period will open again on Feb. 7. At that time, EWU can continue signing players until April. They signed 9 players during this period a year ago.