Famous Author to Mingle with Students at EWU

Meet a famous author and snag an autograph when Benjamin Sáenz visits the Eastern Washington University campus on Oct. 31st.

Benjamin Sáenz is an award winning author and poet whose most famous works include “Sammy and Juliana in Hollywood” and “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.”

Reading the Rainbow, a book club at the EWU Pride Center, has been reading “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” this quarter and meeting weekly to discuss core ideas and themes.

“I think this book was written for everyone who didn’t have this story when they were growing up or coming out,” EWU Student Equity and Belonging Coordinator Maggie Harty said. “It shows that it’s okay to be themselves. It covers themes of exploration of identity, queer community and connection.”

At the beginning of the quarter, Reading the Rainbow was able to purchase and distribute copies of “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” for students to keep and read for the book club.

“Last quarter, Vanessa Delgado read the book and loved it. [Like the main character] she’s also from El Paso.” Pride Center Associate Director Naite Boham said. “The [Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] bought us copies, and we applied for a grant to cover the cost of the visit.”

Students who have read the book both in and out of Reading the Rainbow are thrilled to have the author on campus as well.

“I think it will be great for people to meet a queer elder, I think it will be beneficial for a lot of people,” Lex Glover, an EWU student who read the book independently, said. “It shows ‘I can make it this far.’ I’m also excited for me too, meeting an author would be cool.”

Originally, the author was set to come on Oct 26th, but due to scheduling conflicts, the event has been rescheduled to the 31st.

“We just want to give him the best experience,” Harty said.

The meet and greet with Benjamin Sáenz should consist of a speech followed by a book signing and chance to talk with the author. The event will start at 4 p.m. on Oct.31 in the Pence Union Building room 321.