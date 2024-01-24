The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

Spokane art gallery displays culmination of EWU artist’s work

By Kayla Dickson, ReporterJanuary 23, 2024
Spokane+art+gallery+displays+culmination+of+EWU+artists+work

Photo Credit: Marshall Peterson, Photographer/Gallery Owner

Acquire a piece of Eastern Washington University history at Marmot Art Space’s artwork showcase of Professor Emeritus Ruben Trejo on February 2nd.

Ruben Trejo was an art professor at Eastern Washington University for 30 years, and co-founded the Chicano Education Program at the college in 1977. 

“Cheney is a predominantly white, farming town,” said Marshall Peterson, EWU alumni and museum curator. “And he created a space for Chicano people there in the 1970s.”

In fact, when Trejo arrived at EWU, he led a week-long student sit-in at the President’s office in support of Latino students.

“He built connections with people, and truly cared about them,” Peterson said. “The Chicano Studies Program started with sitting down with students and connecting over some coffee.”

Sadly, Ruben Trejo passed away in 2009 from myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood disorder, but the connections he built continue to live on.

“I met Ruben through his art,” Peterson said. “Like most artists, their art survives them. But his son, Jose, works really hard to keep his father’s legacy alive. His dad would be so proud of him.”

 

Ruben Trejo’s son, Jose Trejo

 

Peterson has a stool in his studio, given to him by Jose, that Ruben used while creating many of his pieces.

“He spent 30 years at Eastern creating,” Peterson said. “If I had to describe it, I’d call it jaw-dropping. It’s definitely not ‘normal.’”

Trejo’s art repertoire is diverse to say the least, including sculptures made of bronze, mixed media on canvas, and wood carvings. “He did everything, it’s all very original,” Peterson said. “Who would even think of making a bronze sculpture of bananas?”

 

Bananas Verdes

 

In addition to Trejo’s history at EWU, Marshall Peterson, photographer and owner/curator of Marmot Art Space, is also an alumni of the university.

“I graduated from Eastern with a degree in political science and then got my teaching certificate,” Peterson said. “I wanted to change the world.”

Although Peterson didn’t pursue a career as a politician or professor, he is still determined to make a difference.

“Marmot is a commercial, or a professional gallery, and it’s one of only two in Spokane as far as I’ve found,” Peterson said. “Mid-sized cities like Spokane don’t have a generational buying history of fine art.”

Peterson was determined to change that after traveling the world for his art career.

“I spent a decade in Mexico as an artist, and then lived in Berlin, which is so saturated in art and artists it can be hard to stand out,” Peterson said. “I moved back to Spokane because my mother is getting older. [Marmot Art Space] is a labor of love and collaboration.”

Marmot Art Space will begin showing Trejo’s artwork for First Friday on Feb. 2nd. “Since we’ve opened, we’ve committed to participating in the First Fridays,” Peterson said.

Marmot Art Space is located at 1202 W Summit Pkwy in Spokane, and has two blue wooden lawn chairs in front to garner visibility. The gallery will be open to the public on Feb 2. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., but is otherwise open by appointment by contacting Marshall Peterson at (509) 270-5804.

 

Tres Brochas

 

Brocha Brocha Brocha Brocha!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Renowned beatboxer took center stage at EWUs Pence Union Building
Renowned beatboxer took center stage at EWU's Pence Union Building
Eastern Washington University’s KEWU radio station to sign off after 73 years on air
Eastern Washington University’s KEWU radio station to sign off after 73 years on air
EWU theatre tackles politics with new play
EWU theatre tackles politics with new play
Photo: D.S. Schaefer (Outlier Imagery)
Movie filmed on Eastern Washington University campus: an interview with 213 Bones producer Tyler Olson
Photo from the EWU Pride Center
Famous Author to Mingle with Students at EWU
New EWU Dungeons and Dragons Club Helps People Build Life Skills, Community
New EWU Dungeons and Dragons Club Helps People Build Life Skills, Community
More in Carousel
#25 Aaliyah Alexander
Eagles survive up-and-down week
Emergency alert buttons across campus deactivated in favor of new EagleSafe app
Emergency alert buttons across campus deactivated in favor of new EagleSafe app
Police Beat: Jan. 22 - Jan. 29
Police Beat: Jan. 22 - Jan. 29
Faculty organization advocates for transparent budget
Faculty organization advocates for transparent budget
EWU men and women both first place to start conference play
EWU men and women both first place to start conference play
EWU’s Strategic Resource Allocation: What is it, and what does it mean for students
EWU’s Strategic Resource Allocation: What is it, and what does it mean for students
About the Contributor
Kayla Dickson, Reporter

Comments (0)

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
All The Easterner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *