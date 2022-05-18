EWU joins the Cheney community in the streets for Mayfest

The Cheney community closed down the streets during this weekend in order to dance and celebrate. This outdoor festival (Mayfest), extended for two days starting on Friday, May 6th and ending two days later.

Live music wafted from the stage that was set up in front of the Red Zone. Local bands performed while children danced on the road.

EWU alumni, Pat Pesefea enjoyed the Cheney community so much that he decided to stay. He has been attending Mayfest for several years now.

“It’s a good experience to have,” Pesefea said. “Especially if you’re out of town.”

Wild Bill’s Longbar offered an outdoor bar for adults to drink and enjoy the festivities. It was set up outside Inferno Wings, the new chicken wing shop in town. Each time the door opened, a spicy smell emerged…drawing in new passerbyers.

The first day of Mayfest Cheney was hit by rain. This did not hinder the festivities in the least. Many attendees stubbornly took refuge under shelters or danced outside in the rain.

There were a multitude of games such as cornhole, photobooths, art galleries and book sales. A petting zoo was made available for children from 10-2:30pm on Saturday. Kona Ice even offered snow cones in the square.

Lisa Lauderdale, a community member and volunteer at the Federal Credit Union Booth was excited about the faire. It was her first time attending Mayfest.

“It’s nice seeing things open and people supporting the community,” she said while standing underneath a tent in the pouring rain.

In total there were 71 vendors that crowded the streets at this year’s Mayfest. Even Eastern’s Hawai’i Club showcased their talents by performing a hula dance on Friday night.