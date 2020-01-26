EWU hockey splits series, gets big Senior Night win

EWU players celebrate a goal during the Eagles' 6-4 victory over Montana State Saturday.

The EWU hockey team (13-17-1) split the last weekend home series of the year against the No. 3 ranked team in the West, Montana State (18-7-1).

The final of Friday’s game was 6-0 MSU.

Head coach Will Mix said he was disappointed in the team’s composure after the game Friday night.

“We let them get inside of our heads, we let the refs get inside of our heads, we let their coached get inside of our heads,” Mix said. “We veered away from the hockey we know how to play.”

Saturday was a much different story.

The final score was 6-4 EWU. This was the first time EWU has beaten a top 3 team at home in program history.

Senior forward and captain Zac Mindermann scored two goals. Sophomore forward Mitch Hunt, freshman forward Jensen Baehr, senior defenseman Chad Haywood and junior forward Brandon Stevenson also scored a goal.

Baehr’s goal was the first of the season for him.

Senior Jake Bowen got the start at goalie.

The senior recorded 39 saves to four goals allowed.

Bowen said it meant a lot to get a win in his last home game.

“Obviously all the wins mean a lot and are big for us, but this one means a lot,” Bowen said. “Showing the Eastern fans a good hockey game… a good performance out of me was big for me tonight.”

Mix said the team played their hearts out tonight, for a number of reasons.

“Guys were laying their bodies on the line, their hearts on the line,” Mix said. “They were playing for the logo on the front of their jersey tonight… and we were playing for the (7) guys that don’t get a home hockey game anymore.”

Mindermann said Saturday’s victory carried a lot of importance to him.

“I’ve played here obviously for 4 years,” Mindermann said. “We’ve won a championship in the barn… but that win against that caliber of a team… that meant the most… especially on senior night.”

EWU will wrap up it’s regular season against the Pac-8 first place Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Jan. 31.