The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

Washington State Cougars add former EWU basketball coach David Riley

By Nic Cunningham, ReporterApril 10, 2024
The+Eastern+Washington+Men%E2%80%99s+basketball+team+huddles+in+preparation+for+a+game+against+Idaho+on+February+10.
Katherine Kneafsey
The Eastern Washington Men’s basketball team huddles in preparation for a game against Idaho on February 10.

On April 3, it was announced by EWU Athletics that Eastern Washington men’s basketball coach David Riley had taken the head coaching position at Washington State University and stepped down from his role at EWU. Riley was a part of the EWU men’s basketball program for 13 years and was the head coach for the last three seasons. 

Riley was a graduate assistant and Director of Basketball Operations from 2011-2014, an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team from 2014-2021, and the head coach from 2021-2024. Riley was named the Big Sky Coach of the Year in both the 2022-23 and the 2023-24 seasons.

As an assistant, Riley helped the Eagles win two Big Sky Conference Tournaments and qualify for the conference championship game in two other seasons. It was after the second conference championship and EWU’s most recent NCAA tournament appearance that Riley was promoted to head coach. 

During his time as the head coach of the EWU basketball team, Riley earned 62 wins across his three seasons and won two regular season championships. He also coached three players to All-Big Sky First Team selections and four players to All-Big Sky Second Team honors. While Riley was either an assistant or head coach, the Eagles never won less than 16 games. 

Washington State University’s basketball team is coming off of a 25-10 season in which they qualified for the NCAA tournament. The Cougars won their first game of March Madness 66-61 against Drake before falling 56-67 against Iowa State in the second round.

Eastern Washington and Washington State faced each other early this season on Nov. 27. Washington State was victorious in a fairly close game that finished with a score of 82-72. 

Riley is set to replace Kyle Smith, who left Washington State to become Stanford’s head coach. Riley, who has won either a conference tournament championship or a regular season title in three of the last four years, will look to continue his winning ways with his new team.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
In just her third year with the program, EWU women’s basketball head coach Joddie Gleason led the Eagles to their first-ever tournament championship and second-ever NCAA tournament appearance.
Eagles earn program's first Big Sky Tournament Championship
Junior guard Jaleesa Lawrence drives to the rim on Feb. 24 against Northern Colorado. Lawrence scored 15 points to help lead the Eagles past Weber State in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on March 10
Mixed bag for EWU basketball in conference tournament
Redshirt freshman forward LeJuan Watts had a career-high 21 points, with many coming at the perfect time for the Eagles.
A career-high performance powers Eagles to overtime victory
EWU Women’s Basketball players Aaliyah Alexander (25) and Jamie Loera (15) playing against University of Idaho in Reece Court.
Eastern Washington University’s women’s basketball shatters records, engages community off court
Get out the brooms: EWU basketball sweeps week
Get out the brooms: EWU basketball sweeps week
#25 Aaliyah Alexander
Eagles survive up-and-down week
More in Carousel
Police Beat: March 22 - April 4
Police Beat: March 22 - April 4
Police Beat: March 8 - March 21
Police Beat: March 8 - March 21
Los-Angeles based artist discusses loss and grief with students of Eastern Washington University
Los-Angeles based artist discusses loss and grief with students of Eastern Washington University
A sign pointing toward Eastern Washington University’s base on the Bellevue College campus. Photo: Kathryn Erickson - EWU Bellevue Campus Program Coordinator
EWU staff and faculty recommend disinvestment in EWU Bellevue satellite campus
The EWU Police department headquarters.
Police Beat: Feb. 23 – March 7
EWU undergraduate literary magazine holds release party
EWU undergraduate literary magazine holds release party
More in Sports
Eastern Washington Women’s Tennis coach Dustin Hinson speaks to the team ahead of their match against Montana State University on Saturday, Feb. 23.
EWU Women's Tennis Battles in Two Closely Contested Matches
EWU knocked off at home by Weber State 90-84
EWU knocked off at home by Weber State 90-84
EWU men and women both first place to start conference play
EWU men and women both first place to start conference play
23 Players Join EWU Football Class of 2024
23 Players Join EWU Football Class of 2024
Eagles take down Boise State at home
Eagles take down Boise State at home
Four Eagles score double-digit points in home opener
Four Eagles score double-digit points in home opener
About the Contributors
Nic Cunningham, Reporter
Katherine Kneafsey, Photographer

Comments (0)

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
All The Easterner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *