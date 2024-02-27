The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

EWU knocked off at home by Weber State 90-84

By C.J. Luce, ReporterFebruary 27, 2024
Katherine Kneafsey

This past Saturday Weber traveled to Cheney and knocked off Eastern giving the Eagles their second conference loss of the year. In the first half Weber outscored the Eagles by 44-33 giving the wildcats an 11 point lead going into half. Dillion Jones was an offensive threat against EWU’s defense dropping 30 points while shooting 50% from the field. The Eagles tallied more rebounds than Weber with  29 boards compared to Weber’s 27. Eastern’s leading scorer was Jake Kyman who had 19, following Kyman in scoring was LeJuan Watts who scored 15. Along with the 15 points Watts played great on defense blocking 2 shots, tallying three steals, and grabbing six rebounds.  

Despite trailing Weber at half the Eagles tried to make a comeback but unfortunately their efforts were in vain as they could not secure the home victory. The Eagles were undefeated at home prior to this game. Despite the loss Eastern Washington is still atop the Big Sky Conference standings. Northern Colorado is behind by two games (9-4) and Weber is behind three (9-5).

EWU will face Northern Arizona on Thursday, this will be an important away game for the Eagles because they need a win to solidify their position as the top dog in the big sky, NAU is second in the conference so a win would help increase EWU’s hold over the conference going into March.

 The Eagles have had a slight struggle on defense lately. Over the last three games Eagles opponents have had an average Field Goal percentage of 54%, Eastern has given up an average of 82 points in their last four games. Weber shot 54% from three on Saturday. The Eagles play physical basketball and play great all around offensive basketball the missing piece is defense which will be important when the Conference Title comes around and potentially March Madness. 
Eastern Washington University staff unearths underutilized student resources on campus
Police Beat: February 9th - February 22nd
New Eastern Washington University course shines light on the unrecognized history of queerness in America
Eastern Washington University’s Prairie Restoration in its third growing season
Get out the brooms: EWU basketball sweeps week
EWU men and women both first place to start conference play
23 Players Join EWU Football Class of 2024
Eagles take down Boise State at home
Four Eagles score double-digit points in home opener
