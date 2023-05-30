Everything that Graduates Need!

Graduating can feel like an overwhelming and stressful experience as there are many things to remember to take care of before leaving the nest and starting your journey outside EWU.

Have no fear though! This article will answer every question a senior could need as graduation is officially less than a month away.

When is graduation?

Graduation will occur for quarter students on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Spokane Arena.

The morning ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. for students that fall under the College of Professional Programs (CPP).

The afternoon ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. and will include students from the:

College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences (CAHSS)

College of Health Science & Public Health (CHSPH)

College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (CSTEM)

You are expected to arrive 30 minutes to an hour early in order to be prepared for your graduation time.

Click here to find the list of degree programs in each college.

How do I order my cap and gown?

All graduates that are participating in the ceremony are expected to wear the appropriate academic cap and gown. The EWU Eagle Store will have caps and gowns available for purchase both in the store and online to accommodate your needs.

Can you decorate your cap?

You can absolutely decorate your cap! That’s a part of the fun!

Follow these rules when decorating your cap:

No offensive language, sayings, nicknames, pictures, or lyrics on the cap.

All decorations MUST lay FLAT on the cap.

Do I need to get tickets for the ceremony?

Tickets are not required for any of the ceremonies. Doors open for seating about one hour prior to the ceremony.

Is Parking Free At Commencement?

There will be FREE guest parking available during EWU’s Commencement ceremonies in Arena-owned parking lots.

How Will I Know If I Am Receiving Honors at Graduation?

Graduating seniors who earned GPAs in the ranges below will receive the corresponding academic honors:

4.0 and 3.9 = Summa Cum Laude

3.89 and 3.7 = Magna Cum Laude

3.69 and 3.5 = Cum Laude

When Can I Expect My Diploma?

Diplomas will NOT be distributed at commencement.

After verification that all degree requirements have been completed, undergraduate diplomas will be mailed from the Records and Registration Office approximately six weeks after the end of the term.

Graduate diplomas will be mailed from the Graduate Studies Office approximately six weeks after graduation.

If you have any further questions about anything related to Graduation you can contact the Records and Registration Office at (509) 359-2321

Congratulations to all seniors on the big day!