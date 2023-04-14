EWU Investigating Report of Racial Slur Found in Dance Studio

By Hanna Alexis Yulo, Reporter
April 13, 2023

On April 11, Black Student Union President, Sierra Alexander, said she found a racial slur followed by “f– you” written on the mirror inside the school dance studio. Following the incident, BSU officially released a statement on their instagram page @ewubsu describing the incident and calling for action from President Dr. Shari McMahan and the DEI. 

Following the post, EWU President Dr. Shari McMahan sent out a campus wide email condemning discriminatory behavior and intolerant acts at EWU. 

“We value respect, integrity, and honor toward others; we do not condone hateful or bias language or behaviors.”

The JLR Multicultural Center, which regularly hosts events by the BSU, also released a statement on their instagram page @ewumcc  

“In light of the recent racist vandalism on campus that was targeted towards the Black/African American students, the JLR Multicultural Center stands with those directly and indirectly affected by this act of racial bias.” 

The @ewueagles twitter page shared that EWU Police is actively investigating this incident and that if anyone has information to contact Detective Shmitter at 509-359-7676. 