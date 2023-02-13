ASEWU Business Meetings #1 and #2 Recap: New Appointments and General News Announced
February 13, 2023
Summary of 1/20/2023 – Business Meeting #1
Appointments
- Iman Munawar was appointed Executive Vice President of ASEWU.
- Logan Hamilton was appointed Speaker Pro Tem.
- Leah Syverson was appointed Associate Justice.
- Alax Grimes and Harper Mead were appointed to the election board.
Summary of 2/3/2023 – Business Meeting #2
Appointments
- Nolan Ulm, Morgan Whapeles, and Lucas Fyre were appointed as Students at Large to the Student Trustee Recommendation Committee.
- Pui-Yan Lam was approved as a Faculty Organization Nominee and appointed to the Student Trustee Recommendation Committee.
- Tawnee Reetz was approved as a WFSE (Washington Federation of State Employees) Nominee and appointed to the Student Trustee Recommendation Committee.
- Samantha Proctor was appointed as Student at Large to the Services and Activities Committee.
News
- There is currently open hiring for Legislative Affairs, effective until Feb. 20, 2023.
- Mar. 11, 2023, there will be a drag show on ice. Tickets are on sale now – $5 for students and $20 – $25 for general admission.