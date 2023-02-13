ASEWU Business Meetings #1 and #2 Recap: New Appointments and General News Announced

Summary of 1/20/2023 – Business Meeting #1

Appointments

Alax Grimes and Harper Mead were appointed to the election board.

Iman Munawar was appointed Executive Vice President of ASEWU.

Summary of 2/3/2023 – Business Meeting #2

Appointments

Nolan Ulm, Morgan Whapeles, and Lucas Fyre were appointed as Students at Large to the Student Trustee Recommendation Committee.

Pui-Yan Lam was approved as a Faculty Organization Nominee and appointed to the Student Trustee Recommendation Committee.

Tawnee Reetz was approved as a WFSE (Washington Federation of State Employees) Nominee and appointed to the Student Trustee Recommendation Committee.