ASEWU Business Meetings #1 and #2 Recap: New Appointments and General News Announced

Picture credit to ASEWU website.

By Cannon Barnett, Reporter
February 13, 2023

Summary of 1/20/2023 – Business Meeting #1

Appointments

  • Iman Munawar was appointed Executive Vice President of ASEWU.
  • Logan Hamilton was appointed Speaker Pro Tem.
  • Leah Syverson was appointed Associate Justice.
  • Alax Grimes and Harper Mead were appointed to the election board.

Summary of 2/3/2023 – Business Meeting #2

Appointments

  • Nolan Ulm, Morgan Whapeles, and Lucas Fyre were appointed as Students at Large to the Student Trustee Recommendation Committee.
  • Pui-Yan Lam was approved as a Faculty Organization Nominee and appointed to the Student Trustee Recommendation Committee.
  • Tawnee Reetz was approved as a WFSE (Washington Federation of State Employees) Nominee and appointed to the Student Trustee Recommendation Committee.
  • Samantha Proctor was appointed as Student at Large to the Services and Activities Committee.

News

  • There is currently open hiring for Legislative Affairs, effective until Feb. 20, 2023.
  • Mar. 11, 2023, there will be a drag show on ice. Tickets are on sale now – $5 for students and $20 – $25 for general admission.