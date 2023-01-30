EWU Men’s Basketball Makes History

The Eagles took care of business at home this week, stretching their winning streak to a new program record of 12 straight wins. EWU is now 10-0 on the season against Big Sky opponents, also a school record.

After picking up an 81-68 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday, EWU beat Weber State by a narrow margin of 75-71 Saturday night.

The Eagles, now standing on top of the Big Sky at 16-7, have proved that they are a second-half team after erasing a halftime deficit against Idaho State and overcoming a 9-0 to start the second half against Weber State. The Wildcats held a four-point lead over the Eagles three minutes after halftime.

EWU shot an efficient 52 percent from the field in the win over the Wildcats. The Eagles rallied behind Angelo Allegri’s career-high 28 points.

Allegri shot 10-of-12 and 6-of-8 from 3-point range including a stepback triple which sealed the game and gave the Eagles a five-point lead with 25 seconds remaining. Allegri led the second-half surge after committing five of the team’s nine turnovers in the first half.

Everything Weber State did, the Eagles were able to do a little bit better. Despite the Wildcats shooting over 37 percent from deep, EWU had more 3-point makes and rebounds. The Eagles dominated the paint with 36 total rebounds including nine offensive.

Dillon Jones led the Wildcats with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 16. Verplancken Jr. started the Wildcat’s second-half run with two quick buckets. Weber State scored 44 of their 71 points in the second half.

On another off night, Steele Venters still managed 13 points as head coach David Riley’s ball movement game plan succeeded. The Eagles had 14 assists as a team on the day.

EWU extended the nation’s third-longest home win streak and has won a record-setting 14 straight games at Reese Court dating back to last season.

The Eagles start a 3-game road trip Saturday against Sacramento State (12-10, 5-4) at 7 p.m. PST, streaming on ESPN+.

EWU looks to sweep the season series against the Hornets after beating them in a 78-75 thriller on January 7th.