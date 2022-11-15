Explore EWU Theater’s Take on Tragic School Shootings from Nov 11-19th

26 Pebbles is a story that deals with school shootings and the trauma that surrounds it.

Eastern Washington University Theatre will present their fall play, “26 Pebbles”* Nov. 11th-19th at the University Theatre in Cheney. “26 Pebbles” is written by Eric Ulloa and tells the story of the Dec. 14th, 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where 26 students and teachers lost their lives. Based on interviews with members of the Newton community, the story explores the effects of the tragedy on the small town it took place in. The show is performed, produced, and made possible by the students, staff, and greater community of Eastern Washington University.

Emily Powers Cast members begin the show in a spirited and interactive manner.

Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for EWU students, and can be purchased here.

*CONTENT ADVISORY: mature content and discussions of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting. TRIGGER WARNINGS: Discussion of mental illness, PTSD, death and child loss. Flashing lights will be used to represent photography flash bulbs.