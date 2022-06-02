EWU+will+be+holding+in-person+commencement+this+year

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, EWU will congratulate the graduating class of 2022 with in-person commencement ceremonies.

For the first year since 2019, all EWU 2022 graduates and students in quarter and semester based programs are welcome to attend the ceremonies at the Spokane Arena.

It will be the fifth year that the Spokane Arena hosts EWU commencement ceremonies, and the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19.

This year, there will be a ceremony at 9 a.m. for graduates in the following programs- College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences (CAHSS) College of Health Science & Public Health (CHSPH) and College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (CSTEM).

“The Professional Programs College is pretty much as big as all of those put together,” said Chris Robbins, Director of Strategic University Planning. “The first three colleges will be the morning ceremony, and the Professional Programs College will be the afternoon ceremony.”

The College of Professional Programs commencement ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at the Spokane Arena. Anywhere from eight hundred to one thousand graduates are expected to attend each ceremony.

“Both ceremonies will probably be two to two-and-a-half hours long,” said Robbins.

EWU students can RSVP at https://inside.ewu.edu/commencement/

Robbins said that EWU has invited the classes of 2020 and 2021 to attend the ceremonies as well.

“Some graduate students may want to come because as a graduate, you get hooded,” Robbins said. “It’s something symbolic now that wasn’t available then.”

The commencement ceremonies will also be streamed online. A link will be sent out to students and families in the next couple of weeks.