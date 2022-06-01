JFK Library honors those who have died in service

The JFK Library put flags up in honor of our veterans.

Memorial Day is a date every year that is used to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the United States Military.

Memorial day was first recognized on May 5, 1868, when General John A. Logan issued a proclamation calling for “Decoration Day” to be observed across the United States.

Students, mothers, fathers, and people throughout a multitude of generations are offered the opportunity to reflect and thank people who have lived and served this country.

Upon walking into EWU’s JFK Library, you are met with a gallery of different pictures, stories, drawings, books, and fragments of time from people who were in Eastern’s ROTC program.

From the pictures across the library to those scattered across timelines and social media feeds throughout the time leading up to May 30th.

The telling of these stories and the discussions that are had through them help to keep the thousands of former Eagles stories alive.

No matter if the feelings that you harbor from memorial day fall under grief, sadness, pride, or happiness on this day — the re-telling of stories allows for their legacy to be cemented forever.