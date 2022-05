Elaina DeJong (Elizabeth Bennet) and Blake Carlson (Mary Bennet) take a selfie minutes before the start of the run. Both on and off stage, the cast members exhibited the strong bonds they have with each other.

While the curtains may have closed on EWU’s production of “Pride and Prejudice”, the performances continue to live on in the minds of those who were able to see or be a part of it. Here is a behind the scenes look at the cast and crew’s preparation for a run through of the show. NOTE: All names in parenthesis belong to the actor’s respective characters.