Travel made easier for EWU commuters with this new addition

The plaza will replace the old EWU bus station.

Students and staff that travel to and from campus are getting a major upgrade to the way they travel.

Eastern has been in the process of building a new bus plaza located right outside Patterson on Elm Street.

The new plaza is projected to be finished sometime in late February but won’t have a ribbon-cutting event until spring due to weather conditions and pandemic safety. The bus station will be equipped with wind barriers, heat, and real-time scheduling screens resulting in an easier and more comfortable process of travel for those who use the bus transportation.

The 1500-square foot project which is being funded by Washington State Legislature costed 1.3 million dollars coming from its Regional Mobility Grant Program.

Students and staff with a valid EagleCard can ride any Spokane Transit for free.