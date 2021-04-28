Title- Emily Driskel: Admirer of Coffee, Eastern, and Jane Austen 

When asked about what her favorite part of Cheney was, Emily Driskel did not choose the elegant red turf, Zips, or the very seasonal weather that we receive here, but told me it was the Cheney community that was her favorite part.

“My favorite part about Cheney is the community here,” Driskel said. “All my friends … and the ability to walk to West Plains.”

Driskel moved from a small high school from Pendleton, Oregon to Spokane, Washington midway through her high school career.

Despite EWU being located just down the road, Driskel told me that EWU was not her first choice.

“It wasn’t my first choice,” Driskel said. “But I’ve grown to like Cheney … especially in the summer when no one’s here.”

Driskel pointed out that one of the reasons she has grown to like Cheney, are the many friends she has made while here. She would also mention that one of the main reasons EWU was not here first choice, is because of the “gross, dreary and gloomy” winter weather.

When it comes to Driskel’s hobbies, it is a balance between loving outdoors activities like hiking, skiing and running, and her passion for reading and coffee.

“I’m a big runner”, Driskel said. “I love hiking around Spokane and just discovering new places to go to.”

Driskel just started skiing this past winter, and it has become one of her favorite outdoor activities as well.

With West Plains being a frequent destination Driskel likes to visit, it would be fair to assume that she likes coffee. (She also would confess during our interview which was in the late afternoon that she had drank three cups that day already)

“I love drinking coffee,” Driskel said. “It’s one of my go-to’s for hanging out with friends.”

Another one of Driskel’s passions is to read, especially historical fiction. But, she would also tell me that her favorite series of books was Harry Potter.

“I read the books several times, Driskel said. “I finished them [the first time] before I was 11.”

The Harry Potter movies are Driskel’s favorite movie series as well.

However, Driskel said her favorite TV shows were mainly period dramas, but she also mentioned she likes shows like Game of Thrones.

Driskel was asked if she could meet with a historical figure from the past, who would it be?

Her love for period dramas and reading would no doubt play a part in her answer, and my inference was made true when she selected the vastly influential Jane Austen as her champion.

“I would ask her about what it was like to be a woman that wrote stories back then,” Driskel said.

Driskel acknowledged that in Austen’s day, women were not encouraged to write or engage in any extra-curricular activities, and the social contrasts that women faced on a day-to-day basis.

When asked about what she has learned about herself over the course of her time here at EWU, Driskel said it really has nothing to do with school itself.

“College is a lot more than just the learning part of school, Driskel said. She would go on by stating that college is a lot of other experiences, “It’s the time to branch out, try something new, meet new people, and try new experiences.”