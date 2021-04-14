Breaking Down Breaking News

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on April 9 at age 99.

Lately, it feels like there is so much going on: in the world, in the news, in our lives. Keeping up with current events was hard enough already, and now we’ve got a lot of information getting thrown at us at all times. Use this breakdown of some current topics to get the basic understanding and what you need to know.

Biden’s latest attention shift President Biden announced a series of policies regarding gun control on April 8. Some executive orders were outlined, and some references to other legislation that would go to Congress. Biden targeted “ghost guns,” which are homemade guns made from ordered parts. He also introduced the ability to “red flag” people upon certain circumstances, meaning family and/or law enforcement would be able to petition for temporary restrictions against an individual’s firearms eligibility. Most gun-related policies would need serious bipartisan support to be passed, meaning much of Biden’s proposed legislation will need more work before it’s passed.



Trigger warning: This section refers to hate crimes and homicide. This could be triggering to some readers. Please continue at your own discretion.