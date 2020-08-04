President Cullinan resigns weeks after ‘vote of no confidence’

Former president Rodolfo Arévalo points out different faculty members to incoming president Dr. Mary Cullinan (2014)

EWU President Mary Cullinan, the first female president of the university, resigned after a Board of Trustees meeting earlier this morning.

In her closing statement, Cullinan said she was, “… honored to serve as Eastern Washington University’s first female president,” and that, “EWU is a valuable asset to this region with exceptional students, faculty, staff, alummni and community supporters. I look forward to working with the leadership team to ensure EWU continues on the road to success during these challenging times.”

EWU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, David May will serve as interim president.

Cullinan will stay on as a special assistant to May, until September 18.

May has served as provost since 2017.