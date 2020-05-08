BREAKING: EWU announces first positive COVID-19 case amongst campus community

EWU informed its students and faculty Friday that the Spokane Regional Health District told the university that someone within the EWU community tested positive for COVID-19. The person, whose name was not released, was not on campus at the time they were contagious.

“The individual is currently in stable condition at their home; EWU has reached out to offer our assistance,” a campus-wide email from EWU read.

The email went on to say that this doesn’t require EWU to take further health or safety actions, since the individual wasn’t on campus at the time of being contagious. The email also said EWU will “only notify the campus of incidents that require broader action by our community” from this point forward.

This is a developing story. The Easterner will add more details when they are made available.