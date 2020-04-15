EWU cancels 2020 in-person commencement

EWU announced via a campus-wide email today that the in-person commencement ceremony for the 2020 graduating class is cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

EWU will be holding a virtual commencement story on Saturday, June 13. The link for the ceremony is here: https://inside.ewu.edu/commencement/schedule-of-ceremonies/

“This year, unfortunately, the global pandemic has forced us all to reset gatherings, celebrations, and holidays,” EWU President Mary Cullinan’s email said. “We can’t hold a traditional Commencement ceremony this spring.”

All of the 2020 graduates will be invited to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony.

If health restrictions are lifted later this fall, EWU may hold a special in-person commencement ceremony, according to Cullinan’s email.

“I look forward to celebrating your success at our virtual Commencement ceremony,” Cullinan’s email said. “Watch for more information coming your way.”

This is a developing story. The Easterner will provide more information as it is made available.