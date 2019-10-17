Sherman relieved of head coaching duties
EWU went 2-6 in first-year head coach's short tenure
October 17, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
EWU is parting ways with head hockey coach Greg Sherman, the team announced today.
EWU was 2-6 with a minus-19 goal differential under Sherman.
Former EWU goalie Tyler O’Donnell will act as head coach for tonight’s game against Santa Rosa Junior College. Assistant coaches have yet to be determined.
The Easterner is following this story and will provide updates when made available.
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.