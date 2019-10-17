Sherman relieved of head coaching duties

EWU went 2-6 in first-year head coach's short tenure

Malati Powell for The Easterner

Malati Powell for The Easterner

Malati Powell for The Easterner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

EWU is parting ways with head hockey coach Greg Sherman, the team announced today.

EWU was 2-6 with a minus-19 goal differential under Sherman.

Former EWU goalie Tyler O’Donnell will act as head coach for tonight’s game against Santa Rosa Junior College. Assistant coaches have yet to be determined.

The Easterner is following this story and will provide updates when made available.