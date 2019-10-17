Sherman relieved of head coaching duties

EWU went 2-6 in first-year head coach's short tenure

Sherman relieved of head coaching duties

Malati Powell for The Easterner

Malati Powell for The Easterner

Malati Powell for The Easterner

By Randle Kinswa, Sports Reporter
October 17, 2019

EWU is parting ways with head hockey coach Greg Sherman, the team announced today.

EWU was 2-6 with a minus-19 goal differential under Sherman.

Former EWU goalie Tyler O’Donnell will act as head coach for tonight’s game against Santa Rosa Junior College. Assistant coaches have yet to be determined.

The Easterner is following this story and will provide updates when made available. 

 

