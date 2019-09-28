EWU soccer calls it a draw in conference opener

EWU+and+UNC+players+fight+for+the+ball+during+the+two+teams%27+1-1+draw+Friday.
EWU soccer calls it a draw in conference opener

EWU and UNC players fight for the ball during the two teams' 1-1 draw Friday.

EWU and UNC players fight for the ball during the two teams' 1-1 draw Friday.

Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

EWU and UNC players fight for the ball during the two teams' 1-1 draw Friday.

Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

EWU and UNC players fight for the ball during the two teams' 1-1 draw Friday.

By Drew Lawson, Sports Editor
September 27, 2019

Junior forward Taylor Matheny scored EWU’s only goal in the 73rd minute as the Eagles (0-0-1, 3-5-2) played Northern Colorado (0-0-1, 2-8-2) to a 1-1 draw on Friday afternoon. It was the first Big Sky Conference matchup for both teams.

Matheny managed to score her goal after capitalizing on a deflection from a UNC defender. She said it took a team effort to come away with a draw after UNC took the lead in the 66th minute.

“Once we went down we kept our heads up and kept fighting to get the equalizer,” Matheny said. “We pushed through the entire game.”

Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner
EWU senior forward Saige Lyons and UNC senior defender Avery Smith pursue the ball during the two teams’ 1-1 draw Friday.

EWU narrowly outshot UNC 14-13 in the double-overtime affair. Junior goalkeeper Kelsee Winston had four saves. EWU head coach Chad Bodnar said the team played as well as they had in a long time today, but is still missing too many scoring opportunities.

“I think we moved the ball really well at times,” Bodnar said. “We’re missing some chances that we should be scoring, and if we start finishing those chances I think these are wins instead of ties.” 

UNC’s lone goal was scored by senior midfielder Olivia Seddon. Sophomore forward Lexi Pulley assisted on the goal. 

EWU returns to its home pitch on Sunday, Sept. 29 to take on the rival Montana Grizzlies. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. 

