North Dakota State’s Huber rains goals on EWU

EWU junior forward Sariah Keister (red, No. 2) and NDSU senior forward Laura Powell (white, No. 7) go for a header on a rainy Friday evening in Cheney. Keister scored EWU's only two goals in a 4-2 loss.

Elyse Huber scored four goals as North Dakota State (5-3-1) notched a 4-2 victory over EWU (3-5-1) on a rainy Friday evening in Cheney. Huber netted her first goal in the 33rd minute and would go on to score three more goals in the second half.

EWU forward Sariah Keister was the only Eagle to find pay dirt. Keister had a strike early in the second half in the 47th minute and would later score her second goal in the 76th minute. Keister now leads the team with five goals on the season. Saige Lyons tacked on both assists, while goalie Kelsee Winston had four goals allowed and four saves.

EWU head coach Chad Bodnar attributed the team’s recent pattern to slow starts as to why the Eagles came out sluggish in Friday’s contest.

“It’s been kind of the theme of the games we’ve been playing the last three or four games,” Bodnar said. “We just kinda have to concede a goal before we wake up.”

Toward the end of the first half the sun and shine went away, and the rain and storm came. NDSU rode that storm. The Bison did most of their damage in the second half, scoring three goals to EWU’s two. Yet, Bodnar had to admit that EWU came out better in the second half.

“I thought we came out in the second half and scored a goal right away to get back into it,” Bodnar said. “We just weren’t good enough anywhere on the field”.

Next week EWU will start conference play at home against fellow Big Sky opponent Northern Colorado (2-7-1) at 3 p.m.