Two EWU football players shot in downtown Spokane

EWU football defensive starters Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore were reportedly shot early Saturday morning in Spokane in the central bar district. Both players are expected to make a full recovery.

According to a report from The Spokesman-Review, the shooting occurred at 1:22 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Avenue and North Division Street. Suspects and motives have yet to be released by Spokane Police.

EWU made the following statement regarding Hayes, a redshirt senior, and Moore, a redshirt junior:

Eastern Washington University can confirm that the two individuals shot in the incident in downtown Spokane early Saturday morning, July 13, are student-athletes on the EWU football team. Our first priority is to provide support and comfort to the students, their families and their friends. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We are pleased to report both students are expected to fully recover.

University leadership, including Athletic Director Lynn Hickey, is working with head football coach Aaron Best to monitor the situation.

Details relating to the incident itself will come from the Spokane Police Department. Due to the nature of the incident, the ongoing police investigation and out of respect for the victims and their families, no other details can be provided at this time.

The Easterner is following this story and will provide updates as more information is made available.