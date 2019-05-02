The Easterner launches ‘Eag of the Year’ campaign

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

There will be three people recognized—a student, an athlete and a faculty member

By The Easterner, Editorial Board
May 1, 2019
Filed under Carousel

The Easterner is now taking nominations for the inaugural “Eag of the Year” awards. We will recognize three members of the EWU community—a student, an athlete and a faculty member—in our final issue of the school year on Wednesday, June 5. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17.

A committee of students from organizations on campus will vote to determine each category winner.

The three category winners will be determined by the applicants’ adherence to EWU’s five core values: quality, inclusiveness, integrity, collaboration and student-centered.

We are looking for applicants that strive for greatness, foster an enriching environment for others and represent what it means to be an EWU Eagle.

Those interested can make a nomination by sending an email to [email protected] or filling out the following form.

A 300-word minimum letter of recommendation is required for all applications; nominating yourself is permitted, however a recommendation letter from someone else is necessary for consideration.

If making a nomination through email, be sure to include your full name and class standing, in addition to the name and class standing of the person being nominated. Email [email protected] with any questions.

  • Minimum 300 words
