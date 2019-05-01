ASEWU and The Easterner to host discussion panel on journalism and politics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

ASEWU and The Easterner are partnering to hold a discussion panel on EWU’s campus. The purpose of this event is to bring members of journalism and politics together to have an open dialogue on the relationship between the two entities.

The panel will consist of four members: Dante Tyler (president of ASEWU), Michael Brock (editor in chief of The Easterner), Doug Nadvornick (news director of Spokane Public Radio) and a local politician to be named later. The discussion will be moderated by The Easterner’s managing editor, Jeremy Burnham and ASEWU’s public relations specialist, Madyson Rigg.

With the president of the U.S. constantly referring to journalism as “fake news,” there is currently a strained correspondence between media and government. There is also sometimes a confusion about the purposes of each.

Politicians play a major part in making decisions that impact the general population. At the same time, one of the primary roles of journalism is to keep those in power accountable. As such, the relationship between journalism and politics is a necessary one to sustain.

The discussion panel will be from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 at the JFK Library Auditorium. Complementary food and drinks will be provided.

Attendees will have the opportunity to write down questions for the panel. We encourage anyone interested in journalism, politics and the relationship between the two to attend. For more information or to RSVP to the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1994329914196013/.