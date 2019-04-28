The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Four EWU players earn chance with NFL teams following 2019 draft

Four EWU players earn chance with NFL teams following 2019 draft

By Taylor Newquist, Sports Editor
April 28, 2019
Former EWU linebacker Ketner Kupp was invited to San Fransisco 49ers rookie camp.

 

Former EWU cornerback Josh Lewis was invited to Seattle Seahawks rookie camp.

 

2018 Big Sky defensive player of the year Jay-Tee Tiuli signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

 

Former EWU wide receiver Nsimba Webster signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

About the Contributor
Taylor Newquist, Sports Editor

Taylor Newquist is The Easterner’s Sports Editor. Newquist, a senior studying journalism, was born in Yakima, and graduated Selah High School in 2015....

Four EWU players earn chance with NFL teams following 2019 draft