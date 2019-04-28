Looking Back: Welcome to Woodard

April 29, 2019

One of the biggest symbols at Eastern is the football team and its winning program. Eastern's teams have...

Looking Back: Eagles dominate meet

April 29, 2019

The Eagle track team came away with seven firsts, five seconds, four thirds and four fourth place finishes...

Four EWU players earn chance with NFL teams following 2019 draft

April 28, 2019

EWU concludes spring camp with annual Red-White game

April 28, 2019

Wind gusts as high as 28 mph took center stage in EWU’s annual Red-White game on Saturday, blowing...