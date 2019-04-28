Four EWU players earn chance with NFL teams following 2019 draft
Former EWU linebacker Ketner Kupp was invited to San Fransisco 49ers rookie camp.
Former EWU cornerback Josh Lewis was invited to Seattle Seahawks rookie camp.
2018 Big Sky defensive player of the year Jay-Tee Tiuli signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.
Former EWU wide receiver Nsimba Webster signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
